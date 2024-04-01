Writing of his time in Madison County, Sharp describes a secluded and isolated mountain region with few roads and limited access to the outside world. The inhabitants spoke an old-fashioned form of English, using many obsolete expressions and pronunciations.

Sharp discovered that singing was a universal practice in this community, unlike in modern society where it is considered a specialized entertainment performed by professionals. He believed that in an ideal society, every child would naturally develop their inborn capacity to sing, just as they learn their mother tongue and national literature.

In these mountain communities, singing was closely interwoven with everyday life, and people would often sing while going about their daily tasks. Sharp recounts an incident where a small boy, drawn to the “sweet music,” joined him and his singer, and when the singer failed to remember a song, the boy sang it from beginning to end in the traditional manner.

The folk-singers in this region had a unique vocal peculiarity of dwelling arbitrarily upon certain notes of the melody, usually the weaker accents, which created an effect of improvisation and freedom from rule. Sharp found this pleasing and characteristic of their singing style.

The charm of the folk-singer, according to Sharp, lies in their traditional method of singing. The genuine folk-singer is never conscious of their audience and does not strive for effect or seek admiration. When singing a ballad, the singer is merely relating a story in an effective way learned from their elders, with their conscious attention focused on the song itself rather than the effect they are producing.