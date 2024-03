FROM THE START | DJ SET (S4 | E172)

a DJ SET by PJ Ewing

Fired up the DDJ FLX4 (always a joy) to mix together a spring deep house set. “Deep House” used liberally as this set has some dance tunes hiding that might not really fit the genre. Fearlessly we spin on. More DJ work coming soon this spring.

From the Start | Deep House

