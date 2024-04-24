THE STUDIO WORK OF PHISH
As famous as a PHISH concert is in today’s world, our guest this week, Sean Cochran, has led us to the studio. Phish Studio, we’re calling this one.
Sean shares a few life stories that you will love. Just amazing that our last show was in 2021… the planets are now in their right places with Sean Cochran back on Lester the Nightly Radio.
Phish is an American rock band formed in Burlington, Vermont, in 1983. The band consists of guitarist Trey Anastasio, bassist Mike Gordon, drummer Jon Fishman, and keyboardist Page McConnell, all of whom perform vocals, with Anastasio being the lead vocalist. The band is known for their musical improvisation and jams during their concert performances and for their devoted fan following.
The band was formed by Anastasio, Gordon, Fishman and guitarist Jeff Holdsworth, who were joined by McConnell in 1985.
Holdsworth departed the band in 1986, and the lineup has remained stable since. Most of the band’s songs are co-written by Anastasio and lyricist Tom Marshall. Phish began to perform outside of New England in the late 1980s and experienced a rise in popularity in the mid-1990s. In October 2000, the band began a two-year hiatus that ended in December 2002, but they disbanded again in August 2004. Phish reunited officially in October 2008 for subsequent reunion shows in March 2009 and since then have resumed performing regularly. All four members pursued solo careers or performed with side-projects and these projects have continued even after the band has reunited.
PHISH STUDIO (S4 | E177)
