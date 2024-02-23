It was a beautiful afternoon on Feb. 4, 2024, and the concert-goers navigated entry detours to a back entrance leading to Limpinsky Auditorium… the concert began on time, and the Conductor and orchestra got rousing welcomes from the audience.

The original 1924 “Experiment in Modern Music” concert debuted Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” combining jazz and classical music in a uniquely American way. One hundred years later, talented UNC Asheville faculty and esteemed local musicians will unite in an “Ashevillean” spirit of musical experimentation. This 2023-2024 UNCA Loves Piano concert series highlight features a full orchestra, jazz combo, and distinguished soloists and conductors.

In the first set, several pieces from the 1924 concert will be recreated note-for-note under the direction of Asheville’s “godfather of jazz” Russ Wilson. The piano part in “Rhapsody” was played by UNC Asheville music lecturer Hwa-Jin Kim.