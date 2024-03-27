Eki Shola Kaeru (S4 | E173)

From Japan – on a Monday morning. Hours away. Half a world away. We hear the voice of jazz artist, pianist and composer, Eki Shola.

This is Part I of a two-part series.

Meet Eki Shola

Eki Shola’s music is “Half-time electronic soul for the mind” (Resident Advisor). Featured on PBS, NPR Tiny Desk Contest, KQED and in ‘Best of the Bay Editors’ Pick’, Eki Shola’s music transcends genre, as she seamlessly draws from jazz, electronica, and soul music to create a sonic landscape all her own.

A vocalist, pianist, and internal medicine physician, Eki Shola uses her music as a conduit for healing. ASCAP Plus winner and selected ’23 people to watch in 2023′ by the Press Democrat, Eki Shola has shared the stage with Dr. Donald Byrd, Steve Turre and more and and has opened for various artists including Habib Koité, Bebel Gilberto, DakhaBrakha, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Lucky Otis, and Kitaro.

The five-time NorBay Music awardee was selected to participate in the OBRAS foundation, Portugal artist residency and recently completed a Japan tour for her 5th solo album, 還 (Kaeru), recorded with local artists drummer Hidenori Tsugita, shamisen and shakuhachi musician, Uma Ebina, and Mongolian Morin Khuur musician, Tatsuya Okabayashi.

還 (Kaeru)

還 (Kaeru) means “to return home”. I’ve felt restless and displaced since emigrating from London as a child. Not really fitting into each community I’ve touched down in, as an immigrant I’ve increasingly wondered where home is for me. I’ve traveled to many countries, however, it is Japan that speaks most to me, validating the strong connection I felt when first visiting 20 years ago as a medical student. It is therefore not a coincidence that I had the wonderful opportunity to record 還 (Kaeru) with local musicians Uma Ebina, Tatsuya Okabayashi, and Hidenori Tsugita at Tepemok Studio, a former hospital in Ushimado.

Eki Shola The Music of Healing (S4 | E174)

Source: Eki Shola

