The Blue Ridge National Heritage Area (BRNHA) and Rare Bird Farm are hosting the Fine Tuned Sessions, a special event featuring artists from the BRNHA Fine Tuned program and other regional and national acts, on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Asheville, NC. The family-friendly event will be held at Rare Bird Farm, an agri-cultural nature retreat, with limited tickets available to ensure an intimate music experience. Proceeds will benefit the BRNHA’s Fine Tuned music program, which supports emerging traditional musicians in Western North Carolina. The event is supported by the Madison County Tourism Development Authority and celebrates the region’s musical heritage.

Links:

Madison County – Where Music History is Alive (YouTube): Madison County – Where Music History is Alive

Rare Bird Farm website (tickets): https://rarebirdfarm.org/performingarts/fine-tuned

