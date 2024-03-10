Blue Ridge National Heritage Area and Rare Bird Farm team up for inaugural Fine Tuned Sessions
Daylong music event and fundraiser focus on the convergence of old time and modern music in an intimate musical setting.
In Madison County, North Carolina, the rich tradition of ballads and music spans generations. Rooted in family heritage, the culture faces challenges but persists. The documentary captures the essence of Bascom Lamar Lunsford’s efforts to preserve this unique musical legacy, emphasizing its relevance today. The community adapts, hosting events like the Ballad Swap at the historic Marshall jail, blending tradition with a contemporary touch. The enduring power of music fosters connection, resilience, and a shared appreciation for the vibrant cultural history alive in the mountains.
The Blue Ridge National Heritage Area (BRNHA) and Rare Bird Farm are hosting the Fine Tuned Sessions, a special event featuring artists from the BRNHA Fine Tuned program and other regional and national acts, on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Asheville, NC. The family-friendly event will be held at Rare Bird Farm, an agri-cultural nature retreat, with limited tickets available to ensure an intimate music experience. Proceeds will benefit the BRNHA’s Fine Tuned music program, which supports emerging traditional musicians in Western North Carolina. The event is supported by the Madison County Tourism Development Authority and celebrates the region’s musical heritage.
Links:
- Madison County – Where Music History is Alive (YouTube): Madison County – Where Music History is Alive
- Rare Bird Farm website (tickets): https://rarebirdfarm.org/performingarts/fine-tuned
