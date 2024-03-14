Tenor Joseph Sacchi | Fishing with My Dad (S4 | E171)

We did this interview back in November 2023… and have been saving it for… now! Joe has a gift… a clear, strong clarion voice. Joe Sacchi also has a true appreciation for German opera and art song. Fitting for us to follow our SongStudio Episodes of a month ago with this two-part series with tenor Joe Sacchi.

This is Part II – lighter fare plus some PJ additions like The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and The Story of My Life.

Meet Joe Sacchi

Tenor Joseph Sacchi is that rare bird, a young dramatic tenor in the making. A graduate of Central Washington University, he received his Master of Music in Voice from The Manhattan School of Music. His repertoire includes Florestan (Fidelio), Erik (Der Fliegende Hollander), Albert Herring, Siegmund (Die Walkure), Pedro (Tiefland) and Manrico (Il Trovatore).

Joe was a finalist in the George and Nora London Foundation and a Grant Prize Winner from the Wagner Society of New York. Joe was a finalist in the Giulio Gari Foundation Vocal Competition in 2023.

In other news, Joe recently advanced to the semifinals in the Lotte Lenya competition. It’s a musical theatre/opera competition, where you have to offer a piece by Kurt Weill, a golden age musical theater piece, a contemporary musical theater piece, and an opera aria.

Joe also decided to do the German for Singers program in Middlebury, Vermont in the summer of 2024 It’s a seven-week German language immersion program, that will include a trip to Germany after the intensive.

Heldentenor

A heldentenor (German: [ˈhɛl.dn̩.teˌnoːɐ̯] English: heroic tenor), earlier called tenorbariton, is an operatic tenor voice, most often associated with Wagnerian repertoire.

It is distinct from other tenor fächer by its endurance, volume, and dark timbre, which may be, in its middle register, like that of a baritone. The voice may also sound clear or metallic.[1] It is one of the rarest voice types in opera. Heldentenor roles, such as the title roles in Siegfried and Lohengrin, often require commanding stage presence and strong acting ability. In some cases, due to reasons such as voice misidentification, singers may begin their careers as baritones before later transitioning. The term heldentenor may be used to refer to both a singer and their voice.

Joseph Sacchi, Fishing with My Dad (S4 | E171)

Joe Sacchi Fishing With My Dad