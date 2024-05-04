Carter Center Initiative to Restore Trust in the US Election System – Democracy Under Siege
As polarization increases, so does the risk of political and identity-based violence. The Network brings North Carolinians together who share a common concern for the future of our state and the mutual desire to build a more healthy democratic republic for all – regardless of political beliefs. Participants should: Lead by Example, Promote Accurate Information, Take Action.
Join the Network today to get the latest news on our efforts and for further information on how to get involved.
“Former Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts, a Democrat; and former Judge Bob Orr, a one-time Republican whose recent political efforts have been largely in opposition to his former party, are leading an initiative to increase trust in North Carolina’s elections infrastructure. The initiative is sponsored by the Carter Center, former Democratic President Jimmy Carter’s 501(c)3, which focuses on promoting peace and democracy across the world.
Advancing Transparency, Building Trust
Public confidence in the electoral process is critical to ensuring that people participate in elections and accept the results. From our experience observing over 110 elections in 39 countries, we know that public information and transparency—the ability of citizens to “see into” and understand the legal and administrative mechanics of the election—are key to bolstering trust.
Since 2020, The Carter Center has been working to support elections at home by providing objective information about the election process and advancing good practices in transparency. The Center is also encouraging support for democratic norms by building bipartisan, grassroots networks of civic and business leaders in four key states.
Our efforts have expanded since our beginning in 2022 and we continue to grow in the run-up to this election in 2024.. We work to strengthen trust in the U.S. electoral process by providing information to voters, encouraging the U.S. to meet international election standards, promoting nonpartisan citizen observation, and working to mitigate possible electoral violence.
We’re looking for people like you to join us to strengthen our democratic republic.
The North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe, and Secure Elections is a cross-partisan initiative working for a more peaceful North Carolina where everyone can participate and have their voices heard.