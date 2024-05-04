Advancing Transparency, Building Trust Public confidence in the electoral process is critical to ensuring that people participate in elections and accept the results. From our experience observing over 110 elections in 39 countries, we know that public information and transparency—the ability of citizens to “see into” and understand the legal and administrative mechanics of the election—are key to bolstering trust.

Since 2020, The Carter Center has been working to support elections at home by providing objective information about the election process and advancing good practices in transparency. The Center is also encouraging support for democratic norms by building bipartisan, grassroots networks of civic and business leaders in four key states.

Our efforts have expanded since our beginning in 2022 and we continue to grow in the run-up to this election in 2024.. We work to strengthen trust in the U.S. electoral process by providing information to voters, encouraging the U.S. to meet international election standards, promoting nonpartisan citizen observation, and working to mitigate possible electoral violence.