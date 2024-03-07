Joseph Sacchi, Heldentenor (S4 | E170)

We did this interview back in November 2023… and have been saving it for… now! Joe has a gift… a clear, strong clarion voice. Joe Sacchi also has a true appreciation for German opera and art song. Fitting for us to follow our SongStudio Episodes of a month ago with this two-part series with heldentenor Joe Sacchi.

Meet Joe Sacchi

Tenor Joseph Sacchi is that rare bird, a young dramatic tenor in the making. A graduate of Central Washington University, he received his Master of Music in Voice from The Manhattan School of Music. His repertoire includes Florestan (Fidelio), Erik (Der Fliegende Hollander), Albert Herring, Siegmund (Die Walkure), Pedro (Tiefland) and Manrico (Il Trovatore).

Joe was a finalist in the George and Nora London Foundation and a Grant Prize Winner from the Wagner Society of New York. Joe was a finalist in the Giulio Gari Foundation Vocal Competition in 2023.

In other news, Joe recently advanced to the semifinals in the Lotte Lenya competition. It’s a musical theatre/opera competition, where you have to offer a piece by Kurt Weill, a golden age musical theater piece, a contemporary musical theater piece, and an opera aria.

Joe also decided to do the German for Singers program in Middlebury, Vermont in the summer of 2024 It’s a seven-week German language immersion program, that will include a trip to Germany after the intensive.

Heldentenor

A heldentenor (German: [ˈhɛl.dn̩.teˌnoːɐ̯] English: heroic tenor), earlier called tenorbariton, is an operatic tenor voice, most often associated with Wagnerian repertoire.

It is distinct from other tenor fächer by its endurance, volume, and dark timbre, which may be, in its middle register, like that of a baritone. The voice may also sound clear or metallic.[1] It is one of the rarest voice types in opera. Heldentenor roles, such as the title roles in Siegfried and Lohengrin, often require commanding stage presence and strong acting ability. In some cases, due to reasons such as voice misidentification, singers may begin their careers as baritones before later transitioning. The term heldentenor may be used to refer to both a singer and their voice.

Show Playlist: Joseph Sacchi, Heldentenor (S4 | E170)

Song Artist Album Year Der Rosenkavalier Overture Richard Strauss, Munich Philharmonic Der Rosenkavalier 2008 New York New York* Mastro Leonard Bernstein, Betty Comden, Adolph Green. With Frank Sinatra, Gene Kelly, Jules Munchin On the Town Movie Soundtrack 1947 Samson: Total Eclipse No Sun, No Moon G.F. Handel, Jon Vickers Samson HMV 157 Handel: Samson (Live) 2009 Fidelio: Gott, welch’ Dunkel hier…In des Lebens.. Fidelio Act II Introduction Weiner Philharmonic, René Kolo Beethoven Fidelio 1978 Die Walküre : Act I – Wehwalt heit du fürwahr? Richard Wagner, James King, Weiner Philharmoniker, Sir George Solti Wagner: Die Walküre 2022 Tiefland Act II Scene 6 Eugene d’Albert, Johan Botha Albert, E: Tiefland (Complete) 2003 Der Freischütz, Durch die Wälder Von Weber, Joseph Sacchi Giulio Gari Foundation Winners Concert 2023 2023 Turandot Non piangere, Liu! Giacomo Puccini, Franco Corelli The Complete Cetra Recordings 2015 Joseph Sacchi, *PJ Ewing

