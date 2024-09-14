3:00 John Ager – Introduction

6:00 Why did John decide to run for the Senate seat, and what differences do you have between the House and Senate? How would he use this knowledge to better his constituents?

10:00 bills could you get through to become law?

15:00 Farmland preservation.

17:00 What went well in the last legislative session? Medicare expansion.

21:20 What went wrong …HCA

25:00 WNC history and a museum project for the region.

32:30 Affordable housing.

35:35 Education

53:00 Reproduction health.

59:00 Gerrymandering Highlights

🌱 Ager emphasizes the importance of agriculture and soil health in his campaign.

🎨 Plans for a Western North Carolina Museum in Haywood County to enrich local culture.

🏥 Advocates for Medicaid expansion and support for local farmers.

🤝 Stresses the need for collaboration across party lines, especially regarding Asheville’s challenges.

🏙️ Addresses infrastructure and affordable housing issues in Asheville.

🗳️ Calls for fair election practices, tackling gerrymandering in North Carolina.

💬 Promotes trust and community support as vital for addressing complex regional issues.