Catching up with Drew Senunas. We have parts one and two for you here.

It was in northern Michigan 40+ years ago that our families hung out – at the Senunas home on gorgeous Lake Michigan. And that’s where we find “Drewbage” for this interview as we take a little walk down memory lane and hear some super-fun music from Drew’s life.

The Cars, Devo, Gary Newman, Billen Ted, Chaka Khan, Django Django, Room 5, Oliver Cheatham, Armand Van Helden, Asaf Avidan, Michael Franti & Spearhead. Jamiroquai. St. Germain. Elton John.





A TRIP TO MICHIGAN WITH DREW SENUNAS

It’s an orangy sky. Always it’s some other guy. It’s just a broken lullaby.

I can’t feel this way much longer

Expecting to survive

With all these hidden innuendos

Just waiting to arrive

It’s such a wavy midnight

And you slip into insane

Electric angel rock and roller

I hear what you’re playin’

It’s an orangy sky

Always it’s some other guy

It’s just a broken lullaby

Bye bye love

Bye bye love

Bye bye love

Bye bye love

Substitution, mass confusion

Clouds inside your head

Involving all my energies

Until you visited

With your eyes of porcelain and of blue

They shock me into sense

You think you’re so illustrious

You call yourself intense

It’s an orangy sky

Always it’s some other guy

It’s just a broken lullaby

Bye bye love

Bye bye love

Bye bye love

Bye bye love-ov-ov-ove

Substitution, mass confusion

Clouds inside your head

Were fogging all my energies

Until you visited

With your eyes of porcelain and of blue

Could shock me into sense

You think you’re so illustrious

You call yourself intense

It’s an orangy sky

Always it’s some other guy

It’s just a broken lullaby

Bye bye love

Bye bye love

Bye bye love

Bye bye love Ric Ocasek

Bye Bye Love lyrics © Lido Music, Inc.

A TRIP TO MICHIGAN WITH DREW SENUNAS

WHO’S ON OUR PLAYLIST



