Rafael Guastavino Sr., renowned for his collaboration on the Biltmore House, passed away in 1908 at age 65 while completing the Basilica of Saint Lawrence in Asheville. This church remains the only building Guastavino fully designed and oversaw, reflecting his Spanish heritage through its baroque style.

Modeled after a 17th-century basilica in Guastavino’s native Valencia, the church features an immense elliptical dome and extensive tile vaulting throughout. Guastavino generously contributed all the tile, including decorative Spanish pieces, and funded nearly half the construction costs. He rests in a ceramic tomb within the basilica’s chapel, forever part of his architectural legacy.

The Basilica is open for visiting on these hours:

Monday, 11:00am-12:00pm

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 11:00am – 1:00pm

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 3:00pm – 5:00pm