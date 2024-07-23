ABOUT TONY GLAUSI

Growing up in a multi-generational musical family in Portland, Oregon, Tony Glausi began to sing and play the piano at a young age. Citing Stevie Wonder, Miles Davis, and Earth Wind & Fire amongst his earliest influences, by ten years old he had started to play the trumpet and compose, later also becoming the organist at his church’s weekly services. For years now Tony has resided in New York and performs regularly with the likes of Billboard-charting pianist and singer Peter Cincotti, GRAMMY-nominated composer Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows, Latin GRAMMY-nominated vocalist Nana Mendoza, hip-hop legend Big Daddy Kane, piano genius Sean Mason, burlesque sensation Speakeasy: Times Square, and more.

He has toured dozens of countries around the world playing at renowned venues including the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, the Leopolis Jazz Festival in Ukraine, the Seoul Jazz Festival in South Korea, the Java Jazz Festival in Indonesia, and the Blue Note Clubs of New York, Hawaii, Napa, Tokyo, and Milan. Tony has also performed as a featured guest artist with ensembles such as the United States Marine Corps All Star Jazz Band, the Columbus Jazz Orchestra, the Eugene Symphony, and high school and college groups throughout the states.