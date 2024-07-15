TURN ON THE AC | DREAM OF LOST LOVE
IT’S THE YEAR 1997
ABOUT IVY
In 1991, Andy Chase placed an ad that attracted fellow multi-instrumentalist Adam Schlesinger.
In 1994 they met Dominique Durand, a native of Paris who had moved to New York City to study English, and with whom they shared admiration for the Go-Betweens, the House of Love, the Pastels, Prefab Sprout and the Smiths. Although Durand had never sung in a group, she was persuaded by Chase and Schlesinger to sing on some demos, and Ivy was formed.
I THINK OF YOU (IVY | S4 | E189)
