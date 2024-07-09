Brevard Music Center is a renowned summer music institute and festival nestled in the picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina. Set on a 180-acre wooded campus, it offers a rigorous program for over 700 talented students each summer, under the artistic direction of Keith Lockhart, known for his work with the Boston Pops and BBC Concert Orchestra.
From June to August, students engage in intensive training and performances across various genres, including orchestral music, opera, chamber music, classical guitar, bluegrass, and jazz. The center boasts two main venues: the open-air Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium and the newer Parker Concert Hall.
Brevard’s unique community atmosphere is evident in its 100+ performances each season, attracting over 40,000 fans nationwide. The center has hosted numerous world-class soloists and, through its BMC Presents series, has welcomed diverse non-classical artists as well.
Throughout its 85-year-plus history, Brevard Music Center (BMC) has hosted an impressive array of world-renowned classical soloists. These include violinist Itzhak Perlman, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, violinist Joshua Bell, mezzo-soprano Frederica Von Stade, pianist Conrad Tao, cellist Johannes Moser, pianist Olga Kern, and pianist Garrick Ohlsson, among other exceptional performers.
In addition to classical music, the BMC’s summer festival features the popular “BMC Presents” series. This program has brought a diverse range of non-classical artists to the Brevard stage. Notable performers include the bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers, contemporary Christian singer Amy Grant, banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck, guitarist Bryan Sutton, country singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett, vocal group The Manhattan Transfer, humorist Garrison Keillor, country and folk singer Mary Chapin Carpenter, composer Marvin Hamlisch, folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary, musical satirist PDQ Bach, folk singer Judy Collins, and standards performer Michael Feinstein
The Janiec Opera Company, part of Brevard, stages full operas and other operatic productions each summer, ranging from classics to modern works and even world premieres.
With nearly half of its concerts free to the public and ticketed events starting at $24, Brevard makes music accessible to all. Visitors can enjoy picnics on the lawn or purchase food on campus.
The center’s impact extends beyond its musical offerings, inspiring many to relocate to the area. Brevard Music Center invites music lovers to experience its enchanting performances amidst stunning natural beauty, whether on the lawn, under the stars, or in an intimate concert hall.