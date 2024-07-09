Brevard Music Center is a renowned summer music institute and festival nestled in the picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina. Set on a 180-acre wooded campus, it offers a rigorous program for over 700 talented students each summer, under the artistic direction of Keith Lockhart, known for his work with the Boston Pops and BBC Concert Orchestra.

From June to August, students engage in intensive training and performances across various genres, including orchestral music, opera, chamber music, classical guitar, bluegrass, and jazz. The center boasts two main venues: the open-air Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium and the newer Parker Concert Hall.

Brevard’s unique community atmosphere is evident in its 100+ performances each season, attracting over 40,000 fans nationwide. The center has hosted numerous world-class soloists and, through its BMC Presents series, has welcomed diverse non-classical artists as well.