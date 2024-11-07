Brooklyn-Based Bassist, Composer, and Educator, Alex Tremblay has been on the scene in New York for over a decade. Known as a professional and reliable collaborator, he has a reputation of providing a solid, supportive, foundation in any context that you may find him. Originally hailing from North Providence RI, and a member of a large family, with many members being musicians themselves, Alex was able to cultivate a passion and love for music through performing and composing from a early age.

Alex would go on to study at the esteemed Jackie McLean institute of Jazz at the University of Hartford, a program founded by the legendary saxophonist himself in the 1970’s. It was here that he met and studied with bassist Nat Reeves (Sonny Stitt, Jackie McLean, Kenny Garrett) and trombonist Steve Davis (Art Blakely and the Jazz Messengers, Chick Corea, Jackie McLean) whom he would study and perform with until graduating in 2013. After graduating in 2013 Alex then moved to NY to further his career in performing, studying, and composing music. He has performed at many of NYC’s top clubs including Smalls, Mezzrow, Blue Note, Jazz Standard, Birdland, The Iridium, along with many more. He has since continued his education studying with esteemed bassists, Ron Carter, Larry Grenadier, Greg August, and Orlando LeFleming.

Alex has a sound that is inspired and influenced by his hero’s. As an electric bassist his fond love of the blues, rock and, and R&B music led him to names like James Jamerson (Motown), Rocco Prestia (Tower of Power), and eventually Jaco Pastorius. Upon hearing a Ray Brown Trio record for the first time Alex discovered his love of the upright bass and began studying it and falling in love with the enormity, earthiness, and beauty of its sound. It was then that he began to delve more into straight-ahead jazz music and take on such influences as Ron Carter, Paul Chambers, and Christian McBride.