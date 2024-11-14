Alex Tremblay Jazz – Part Two (S4 | E206)

Two shows with Alex Tremblay. Alex plays on records and live with great frequency. And he is now a grad student at the Manhattan School of Music. We’re so glad Alex found the time (sitting outside a performance space at college) for these interviews.

“Miss You, Dear Old Friend” sits in a space between peace and melancholy for both musicians. It conveys a sense of deep longing and a response to reconnecting. Tremblay, when talking about the album, mentions wanting to write a farewell letter for one of his oldest friends, whose sudden loss led him to play bass. At the same time, it also signifies the reunion of two friends who hadn’t made music together for a long time because of the album. That’s life for you: on one side, farewells; on the other, reunions. Burak Sülünbaz – DARK BLUE NOTES

Brooklyn-Based Bassist, Composer, and Educator, Alex Tremblay has been on the scene in New York for over a decade. Known as a professional and reliable collaborator, he has a reputation of providing a solid, supportive, foundation in any context that you may find him. Originally hailing from North Providence RI, and a member of a large family, with many members being musicians themselves, Alex was able to cultivate a passion and love for music through performing and composing from a early age. Alex would go on to study at the esteemed Jackie McLean institute of Jazz at the University of Hartford, a program founded by the legendary saxophonist himself in the 1970’s. It was here that he met and studied with bassist Nat Reeves (Sonny Stitt, Jackie McLean, Kenny Garrett) and trombonist Steve Davis (Art Blakely and the Jazz Messengers, Chick Corea, Jackie McLean) whom he would study and perform with until graduating in 2013. After graduating in 2013 Alex then moved to NY to further his career in performing, studying, and composing music. He has performed at many of NYC’s top clubs including Smalls, Mezzrow, Blue Note, Jazz Standard, Birdland, The Iridium, along with many more. He has since continued his education studying with esteemed bassists, Ron Carter, Larry Grenadier, Greg August, and Orlando LeFleming.

Alex has a sound that is inspired and influenced by his hero’s. As an electric bassist his fond love of the blues, rock and, and R&B music led him to names like James Jamerson (Motown), Rocco Prestia (Tower of Power), and eventually Jaco Pastorius. Upon hearing a Ray Brown Trio record for the first time Alex discovered his love of the upright bass and began studying it and falling in love with the enormity, earthiness, and beauty of its sound. It was then that he began to delve more into straight-ahead jazz music and take on such influences as Ron Carter, Paul Chambers, and Christian McBride. All of these bass masters’ sounds have inspired him over the years to cultivate something of his own.

As a composer Alex has written for both film and dance, as well as music for his own projects and arrangements for others. His most recent project, released in January 2024 is a collaborative record with Guitarist and longtime friend Dan Liparini. The record was a dedication to another longtime friend of his that passed away unexpectedly in 2018. The record has been well received by the listening public and has been a featured release on Apple Music. His debut record Thoughts and Images, was released early in 2022 and features some of his favorite collaborators and friends including, Vanisha Gould (vocals), Nick Biello (alto sax), Taber Gable (piano), Tony Davis (guitar), and Evan Hyde (drums). It features 8 original compositions all written based off of either a thought, a particular theme in life, or an image (real or imagined) that inspired Alex over the years. The record was recorded at Big Orange Sheep Studio’s in Brooklyn and engineered by Michael Perez Cisneros.

As an educator Alex has conducted masterclasses and private lessons throughout the country and world. He has taught at the University of West Virginia, University of Hartford, and University of Caldas in Colombia South America. He is also a founding member of the Newport Jazz Assembly Band, developed by the Newport Festival Foundation, which reaches children in elementary, middle, and high schools throughout the states of RI, MA, and CT. He has a love of teaching and giving back and this has led him to become a head instructor at BackCountry Jazz, a nonprofit focused on providing instruments, an afterschool program, and lessons to students in the greater Bridgeport, CT area.

“Thoughts and Images” available on La Reserve Records on all major streaming platforms

