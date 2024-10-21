NICK BIELLO

“This acorn seems to have dropped from something other than the traditional alto tree. Biello goes his own way, and has the chops to back it up. The result is an individual, identifiable sound of his own, something close to unattainable at this point of the jazz lineage.” – Paul Rauch, AllAboutJazz.com

“He does the unthinkable by being a standout sax player in a city like New York that’s full of standout sax players.” – Midwest Record, Vol 41

“Volcanic…. flexible yet muscular.” – Jazz Weekly “A brash new voice to New York’s vibrant jazz scene.” – AllAboutJazz.com

Saxophonist/multi-instrumentalist and composer Nick Biello is developing a reputation as an exciting and artful musician.



Nick has shared the stage with world-class artists, such as Slide Hampton, Cedar Walton, the Jimmy Heath Big Band, Rich Perry, Phil Markowitz, Steve Davis, Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band, Clarence Penn, John Benitez, Henry Cole, Harvie S, Victor Bailey, Jaimoe Johnson and Butch Trucks of the Allman Brothers. He has performed at the Pescara and Bussi Jazz Festivals in Italy, as well as the Litchfield Jazz Festival, the New Haven Jazz Festival, and the Westchester Jazz Festival. Nick’s saxophone has been heard at venues such as Birdland, Blue Note, Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola at Lincoln Center, Cellar Dog, The Iridium, B.B. King’s, The House of Blues in Chicago, The Paramount Theater, The Birchmere Theater, Smalls, Smoke, Zinc Bar, The Kitano, Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater, Bar Next Door, Rockwood Music Hall, Webster Theater, Infinity Hall, and Toad’s Place.

Nick was accepted to the John F. Kennedy Center's prestigious "Betty Carter's Jazz Ahead" program in 2009. "Betty Carter" focuses on developing the compositional skills of participants through masterclasses and workshops. Its faculty boasts some of the most respected names in Jazz, such as Jason Moran, Ralph Peterson, and Mark Whitfield.

“Between Light and Shadow” available on La Reserve Records on all major streaming platforms

