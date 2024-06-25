A Curated List of the Best in Asheville Comfort Food
Asheville’s Sunny Point Café stands out as a top brunch destination, cherished by both residents and tourists. It’s recently been recognized as one of three eateries that embody Asheville’s essence.
This independently run, family-owned establishment specializes in Southern comfort cuisine, crafting dishes from scratch with locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant exudes a warm, cozy, and down-to-earth atmosphere, truly capturing the neighborhood vibe.
Sunny Point Café is committed to the farm-to-table philosophy, evidenced by its adjacent urban vegetable garden that supplies fresh produce for their recipes.
Popular menu items include their renowned Biscuits and Gravy, Shrimp and Grits, and a Southern Omelette featuring house-made pimento cheese, fresh tomatoes, bacon, a biscuit, and grits. Other noteworthy dishes are the Stuffed French Toast, Pecan Crusted Fried Green Tomato Sandwich, and Bourbon Pecan Pie. The restaurant’s bacon, prepared with a mysterious but delicious recipe, is particularly praised.
Sunny Point Cafe
Vivian, located in Asheville’s River Arts District, evolved from a food truck into a permanent restaurant in 2017. It’s widely regarded as one of Asheville’s top five dining establishments, known for its innovative take on traditional European and Southern cuisine.
The restaurant’s menu changes with the seasons, showcasing high-quality local ingredients including produce, meats, and seafood. Complementing the food is an extensive selection of wines and artisanal cocktails. Despite its culinary excellence, Vivian maintains a relaxed atmosphere, fitting seamlessly into its artsy neighborhood.
Among its offerings, Vivian’s brunch is particularly noteworthy, and their desserts are exceptionally praised. The consistent quality across the menu has earned it a devoted following. Given its popularity, it’s advisable to book in advance.
DINING HOURS
Weds – Sat 5p–8:45p (restaurant closes at 11p)
Sun Brunch 10:30a–1:30p (restaurant closes at 3:30p)
You can find Vivian at 348 Depot St Ste 190 in Asheville.
Sunset Terrace offers a diverse menu featuring premium steaks, chops, and fresh seafood. Open seasonally for lunch, dinner, and drinks, this Asheville restaurant collaborates with local farmers to deliver a memorable outdoor dining experience. The venue boasts stunning views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, making it an ideal spot after golfing, sightseeing, or spa treatments.
Known for its exceptional steakhouse and seafood offerings, Sunset Terrace has earned the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence five times, most recently in 2023. Reservations are recommended for this must-visit Asheville dining destination.
Lunch
Daily | 11 AM – 3 PM
Dinner
Daily | 4:30 PM – 10 PM
Reservations are recommended.
290 Macon Avenue
Asheville, North Carolina 28804