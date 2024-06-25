Sunny Point Cafe

Asheville’s Sunny Point Café stands out as a top brunch destination, cherished by both residents and tourists. It’s recently been recognized as one of three eateries that embody Asheville’s essence.

This independently run, family-owned establishment specializes in Southern comfort cuisine, crafting dishes from scratch with locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant exudes a warm, cozy, and down-to-earth atmosphere, truly capturing the neighborhood vibe.

Sunny Point Café is committed to the farm-to-table philosophy, evidenced by its adjacent urban vegetable garden that supplies fresh produce for their recipes.

Popular menu items include their renowned Biscuits and Gravy, Shrimp and Grits, and a Southern Omelette featuring house-made pimento cheese, fresh tomatoes, bacon, a biscuit, and grits. Other noteworthy dishes are the Stuffed French Toast, Pecan Crusted Fried Green Tomato Sandwich, and Bourbon Pecan Pie. The restaurant’s bacon, prepared with a mysterious but delicious recipe, is particularly praised.

Sunny Point Cafe

626 Haywood Rd.

Asheville, NC 28806

(828) 252-0055