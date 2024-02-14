Candidates joining this forum are Todd Lentz, Meredith Stone for Seat 7, and Emily Dezio for Seat 6. Candidate Robin Merrell for Seat 6 declined the invitation. There are no Republican Candidates in this race, so whoever wins in the primary will be the District Court Judge. Early voting begins on Feb. 15, 2024, and ends on Mar. 5.

TIMELINE

2:20 Personal background

4:50 Legal background

8:50 Why did the candidates choose to run for judge and strongest asset for a job?

11:30 Describe District Court responsibilities.

17:00 Thoughts on their experience in courts?

20:20 Candidates experience in running a political campaign?

23:55 What are the district court system’s challenges, problems, and issues?

28:00 What are things that would make for a better court system?

30:36 Explanation of “e-filing”

33:00 Areas of personal and professional civic work.

39:00 Closing thoughts.