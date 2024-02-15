SongStudio 2024
Art Song in the 21st Century
This one is packed with songs – and spans the globe. I’ve got a surprise for you as well about 3/4 of the way in. If you have not heard last week’s episode, you should.
To review: I attended Renée Fleming’s SongStudio again this year and was just as impressed as I was last year with the music, teaching talent, and expertise of the singers. Never has a vocal masterclass been so accessible and marvelous – I just have to believe.
Nicholas Phan
A nod to Mr. Phan who is doing such wonderful work on his YouTube Channel. Interviews, concert footage, innovative pieces on classical music… if lieder is for you… you’ll love it.
Art Song
An art song is a Western vocal music composition, usually written for one voice with piano accompaniment, and usually in the classical art music tradition. By extension, the term “art song” is used to refer to the collective genre of such songs (e.g., the “art song repertoire”). An art song is most often a musical setting of an independent poem or text, “intended for the concert repertory” “as part of a recital or other relatively formal social occasion”. While many vocal music pieces are easily recognized as art songs, others are more difficult to categorize. For example, a wordless vocalise written by a classical composer is sometimes considered an art song and sometimes not.
Some of the Musical Talent at this Year’s Event
Show Playlist: SongStudio 2024 Part Two
|Song
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|Morgen!
|Richard Strauss, Inga Kalna, Diana Ketler
|Das Rosenband R. Strauss, J. Medina
|2021
|Morgen!
|Richard Strauss, Jonas Kaufmann, Helmut Deutsch
|Strauss: Lieder
|2007
|Der. Zwerg, D. 711
|Franz Schubert, Konstantin Krimmel
|Dr. Zwerg, D. 771
|2019
|Allerseelen (8 Gedichte aus “Letzie Blätter,” Op. 10 TrV141
|Richard Strauss, Kiri Te Kanewa, Sir Georg Solti
|Strauss, R.: Vier lezte Lieder, Die Nacht, Allerseelen
|1991
|Unbewegte laue Luft, Op. 57/8
|Johannes Brahms, Rudolf Jansen, Robert Holl
|Brahms/Lieder
|1997
|Nocturne
|Joseph Marx, Renée Fleming, Jean-Yves Thibaudet
|Renée Fleming – Night Songs
|2001
|Nocturne
|Joseph Marx, Graham Johnson, Glenda Maurice
|Glenda Maurice, Recital Live at Wigmore Hall
|1991
|Madchengestalten, Op. 42 II. Viel Fahren sinde auf der Flussen
|Dora Pejačevič, Ingeborg Danz, Cord Garben
|Pejačevič: Lieder
|2012
|4 Songs for Tenor and Piano: IV. The Revelation
|Andre Previn, John Matthew Myers
|John Matthew Myers Desiderium
|2022
|My Funny Valentine
|Dinah Shore, André Previn
|Dinah Sings, Previn Plays
|1960
|5 Melodies de Venise, Op. 58: No. 2, En sourdine
|Garbriel Fauré, Renée Fleming, Yannick Nezet-Seguin
|Voice of Nature The Anthropocene
|2021
|Ganymed, D.544
|Franz Schubert, Thomas Quasthoff, Evgeny Kissin
|Thomas Quasthoff in Verbier (Vol. II/Live)
|2023
|Ganymed, D.544
|Franz Schubert, Dawn Upshaw
|Goethe Lieder
|2005
|Ganymed, D.544
|Franz Schubert, Nicholas Phan, Myra Huang
|Gods & Monsters
|2017
