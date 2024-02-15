SongStudio 2024

Art Song in the 21st Century

This one is packed with songs – and spans the globe. I’ve got a surprise for you as well about 3/4 of the way in. If you have not heard last week’s episode, you should.

To review: I attended Renée Fleming’s SongStudio again this year and was just as impressed as I was last year with the music, teaching talent, and expertise of the singers. Never has a vocal masterclass been so accessible and marvelous – I just have to believe.

Nicholas Phan

A nod to Mr. Phan who is doing such wonderful work on his YouTube Channel. Interviews, concert footage, innovative pieces on classical music… if lieder is for you… you’ll love it.

Art Song

An art song is a Western vocal music composition, usually written for one voice with piano accompaniment, and usually in the classical art music tradition. By extension, the term “art song” is used to refer to the collective genre of such songs (e.g., the “art song repertoire”). An art song is most often a musical setting of an independent poem or text, “intended for the concert repertory” “as part of a recital or other relatively formal social occasion”. While many vocal music pieces are easily recognized as art songs, others are more difficult to categorize. For example, a wordless vocalise written by a classical composer is sometimes considered an art song and sometimes not.

Some of the Musical Talent at this Year’s Event

Show Playlist: SongStudio 2024 Part Two

Song Artist Album Year Morgen! Richard Strauss, Inga Kalna, Diana Ketler Das Rosenband R. Strauss, J. Medina 2021 Morgen! Richard Strauss, Jonas Kaufmann, Helmut Deutsch Strauss: Lieder 2007 Der. Zwerg, D. 711 Franz Schubert, Konstantin Krimmel Dr. Zwerg, D. 771 2019 Allerseelen (8 Gedichte aus “Letzie Blätter,” Op. 10 TrV141 Richard Strauss, Kiri Te Kanewa, Sir Georg Solti Strauss, R.: Vier lezte Lieder, Die Nacht, Allerseelen 1991 Unbewegte laue Luft, Op. 57/8 Johannes Brahms, Rudolf Jansen, Robert Holl Brahms/Lieder 1997 Nocturne Joseph Marx, Renée Fleming, Jean-Yves Thibaudet Renée Fleming – Night Songs 2001 Nocturne Joseph Marx, Graham Johnson, Glenda Maurice Glenda Maurice, Recital Live at Wigmore Hall 1991 Madchengestalten, Op. 42 II. Viel Fahren sinde auf der Flussen Dora Pejačevič, Ingeborg Danz, Cord Garben Pejačevič: Lieder 2012 4 Songs for Tenor and Piano: IV. The Revelation Andre Previn, John Matthew Myers John Matthew Myers Desiderium 2022 My Funny Valentine Dinah Shore, André Previn Dinah Sings, Previn Plays 1960 5 Melodies de Venise, Op. 58: No. 2, En sourdine Garbriel Fauré, Renée Fleming, Yannick Nezet-Seguin Voice of Nature The Anthropocene 2021 Ganymed, D.544 Franz Schubert, Thomas Quasthoff, Evgeny Kissin Thomas Quasthoff in Verbier (Vol. II/Live) 2023 Ganymed, D.544 Franz Schubert, Dawn Upshaw Goethe Lieder 2005 Ganymed, D.544 Franz Schubert, Nicholas Phan, Myra Huang Gods & Monsters 2017 PJ Ewing

SongStudio 2024

