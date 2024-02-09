Dr Chris Cooper from Western Carolina University moderated this primary candidate forum for WPVM and the Asheville community. Candidates are Kevan Frasier, Bo Hess & Tod Leaven.

The forum focused on important issues and policies in Asheville including homelessness, crime on the streets, BID (Downtown BID initiative),Reparations, Home Rule restrictions.

The forum is WPVM’s public service programming to provide an opportunity for voters to understand the candidates better. Programs are freely available on demand on WPVM’s political page

.A timeline to view each topic is in the Youtube video description.

