Dist 11 Representative Chuck Edwards and challenger Christian Reagan debate in Brasstown, NC
NC Dist.11 Representative Churck Edwards and Primary Candidate Christian Reagan – Brasstown NC
TIMELINE OF TOPICS OR QUESTIONS COVERED
4:03 Christian Reagan intro & statement
4:30 Chuck Edwards Intro and statement
8:38 Elected officials can trade in the stock market; should that be allowed or banned?
11:30 Controls on social media
19:00 Middle East crisis: should the US intervene in Houthi activity in the Red Sea?
25:00 Accusations of elitism and Edwards’ response
27:24 Russia’s attack on Ukraine
32:00 to Reagan – clarification on his stated isolationist position
34:30 Social Security
39:40 Impeach President Biden
44:30 Federal debt
50:30 Continue or stop rebates on EV automobiles
57:51 immigration reform / southern border
1:07:00 Override state election laws and election integrity & 2020 election