The primary candidate forum, moderated by Dr. Chris Cooper, features candidates Sage Turner, Kim Roney, and Charles Domingo. The candidates discuss the voting process and their opening statements. Sage Turner emphasizes her work on affordable housing, while Kim Roney focuses on affordability, public safety, and climate. Charles Domingo highlights the need for infrastructure improvement and sustainable job opportunities.

The forum is WPVM’s public service programming to provide an opportunity for voters to understand the candidates better. Programs are freely available on demand on WPVM’s political page

A timeline to view each topic is in the Youtube video description.