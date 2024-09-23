Representatives Lindsey Prather (NC House Dist 115) & Representative Eric Ager (NC House Dist 114) Join Dr. Chris Cooper to discuss important issues for NC residents.

2:00 Introductions – Eric Ager and Lindsey Prather

9:50 What did you learn while in the office?

14:40 Where have you focused your energies, and how might that change in this next term?

19:00 Strategies for bills you would like to propose?

26:30 Who are your constituents?

35:45 How do you approach constituency services?

41:00 What can the General Assembly specifically do to help better healthcare services in Western North Carolina?

45:00 Will you accept the voting results of this election?

46:00 How do you feel about House Bill 747 & what can your constituencies expect from you over election policies? How are elections conducted in North Carolina?

50:00 Affordable housing, how can it be made more available via the General Assembly?

55:30 One good idea that you appreciate from the opposite party?

HIGHLIGHTS

🗳️ Voting Matters: Voters should actively participate and understand candidate positions.

🌐 Broadband Access: Addressing broadband issues is a priority for improving connectivity.

🏥 Healthcare Improvement: Focus on enhancing healthcare access for all constituents.

🏠 Affordable Housing: Advocating for increased funding for housing initiatives.

📚 Career Development: Promoting early career planning for students starting in seventh grade.

🤝 Bipartisan Collaboration: Emphasizing the necessity of working together across party lines.

💡 Fiscal Responsibility: Commitment to managing state resources wisely for effective governance.