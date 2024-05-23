Carl Sandburg, a renowned American poet, first gained recognition in 1914 when his “Chicago Poems” were featured in Poetry magazine and later published as a book in 1916. His most celebrated poem, “Chicago,” vividly portrayed the city as a bold, lively, and reckless “Hog Butcher, Tool Maker, Stacker of Wheat, Player with Railroads and Freight Handler to the Nation.” Sandburg’s poetry, written in free verse reminiscent of Walt Whitman, instantly captivated readers. He praised workers in his 1920 collection “Smoke and Steel,” writing, “Pittsburgh, Youngstown, Gary, they make their steel with men.”

Although Sandburg’s faith in democracy seemed to waver in “Good Morning, America” (1928), he penned a poetic testament to the resilience of the people during the Great Depression in “The People, Yes” (1936). Sandburg was also known for his enchanting folk song performances, which were compiled in two collections: “The American Songbag” (1927) and “New American Songbag” (1950). Additionally, he authored a widely-read two-volume biography titled “Abraham Lincoln: The Prairie Years” (1926) and a four-volume work, “Abraham Lincoln: The War Years” (1939), which earned him the Pulitzer Prize in history in 1940.