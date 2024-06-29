Located at the end of Haywood St. in downtown Asheville, the whimsical splendor of the S & W Cafeteria building is a sight to be savoured. Many times this author has marveled at the unique treasure this building exudes. Pondering the beauty makes sitting at a long redlight downright enjoyable

With its striking art deco design, the S&W Building has long been a distinct example of Asheville’s historic architecture. Architect Douglas Ellington crafted this elegant monument for the S&W Cafeteria chain’s new Asheville location in 1929. Company president Frank Sherrill declared that only the finest building would suit such a cosmopolitan city and a constant stream of visitors. True to his word, the ornate terra cotta facade and sleek lines made the S&W an artistic sensation when its doors first opened to the public on July 15, 1929. Enshrined on the National Register of Historic Places, this art deco showpiece still captivates passersby with its timeless beauty nearly a century later.

The original S & W Cafeteria moved to the Asheville Mall in the 1970s, and the building sat vacant for decades. I the 2000s a couple of startups tried and failed to endure, leading us locals to suspect the building held a curse. But a food hall has opened and appears to be thriving.

From the owners…..“The mission of the S&W in 1929 was to serve locally sourced food, quickly, in a pristine, upscale environment that elevated the dining experience. Douglas Ellington’s two nephews now own the S&W building. They are both passionate about bringing the S&W back as the bustling center of community that it was many years ago. The revitalized interior now allows The S&W Market to offer counter service with delicious, fast and casual local food, just as it did when it first opened almost 100 years ago.”

