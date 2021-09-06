I grew up in a small farm town – Barnesville, Georgia – south of Atlanta. I have three older siblings who were out of the house by the time I was born, so I was essentially raised as an only child. We didn’t have much money but my parents were determined I would go to college. I attended Griffin High School, where I wrestled, was in Army JROTC, and made decent grades. I graduated in 1991, earning an Army ROTC Scholarship that I used to attend North Georgia College (now University of North Georgia) in Dahlonega, Georgia.

At North Georgia, I majored in Criminal Justice and was active in Army ROTC. I spent two of my college summers as a camp counselor, where I met and befriended my future wife, Kirstin. I spent another summer participating in ROTC advanced camp at Ft Bragg and then CTLT (Cadet Troop Leadership Training) in Germany. I graduated from NGC in 1995, with a Bachelor of Science degree and a commission as a 2nd Lieutenant.

After graduation, I immediately went to Ft Benning, Georgia where I completed the Infantry Officer’s Basic Course (IOBC), Ranger School, and the Infantry Mortar Leader’s Course (IMLC).

