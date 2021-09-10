For nearly four decades Rod Honeycutt proudly wore the uniform of a United States service member. The tag on his uniform, U.S. Army, was a daily reminder of the oath he took to defend our country and the people of the United States. Today, more than ever, that oath continues to guide and direct his decision to represent the hard working men and women of Western North Carolina, “for as long as I live and breathe – I will defend our GREAT NATION.”

A conservative with the experience and backbone to call for what’s right. A lifelong public servant with humility of serving for the greater good. Rod will serve for the people and seek your guidance to steady his representation of WNC (North Carolina 11th District.

