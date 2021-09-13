Heidi Ewing Part Three (E39)
The Catskills provided a fitting backdrop for a deep conversation about music, life, culture, movies, Tears for Fears, and… BRAND NEW MUSIC FROM A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS. WAIT… WHAT? !!! Heidi spent a ton of time working on songs that are mesmerizing, euphoric and seem to cause a medical condition commonly known as “musical paralysis.” Heidi takes us deeper into this concept with music from Frank Ocean, Pedro Infante, Seu Jorge… and so much more.
Dear reader, it will all be made clear when you listen to the episode below.
That Moment in a Bar (or Starbucks)
You are having drinks with friends in a crowded bar. Chatting away. Having such a good time. And then something tingles in the back of your brain. A new sensation… certainly… but odd. Does it feel good? You think so. Yes… it’s good. You pay attention. Your ear follows this new sonic “thing.”
And then… the topic of these shows with Heidi… euphoria and paralysis. While you may not have the same emotional connection with each tune as Heidi does, I am pretty sure you will see the magic in each, and what compelled Heidi to add them to this list of stunning songs. Music is highly personal and you are likely to have your own list of songs that create euphoria and paralysis. Share your list in the comments below.
From Frank Ocean to Tears for Fears
Oleta Adams
I just want to know more about her.
Adams was born the daughter of a preacher and was raised listening to gospel music. In her youth, her family moved to Yakima, Washington, which is sometimes shown as her place of birth. She got her musical start in the church.
Before gaining her opportunity to perform, Adams faced a great deal of rejection. In the 1970s, she moved to Los Angeles, California, where she recorded a demo tape. However, many music executives were exclusively interested in disco music rather than Adams’ preferred style.
In 1985, Adams was discovered by Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith, founders of the English band Tears for Fears, while she was performing in a hotel bar in Kansas City, while they were on a US tour. Two years later, they contacted her to invite her to join their band as a singer and pianist on their next album, The Seeds of Love.
In 1989, the album was released and the single “Woman in Chains”, sung as a duet by Adams and Orzabal and with Phil Collins on drums, became her first hit. Adams embarked on a world tour with Tears For Fears in 1990, performing by herself as the supporting artist at the start of each show, and remaining onstage throughout the Tears For Fears set where she would provide piano and vocals.
LISTEN HERE on Monday September 20, 2021
The Playlist
Tracks included in order of appearance.
|Song
|Artist / Album
|Year
|Stay with Me
|DeBarge / In a Special Way
|1983
|Thinking Bout You
|Frank Ocean / channel ORANGE
|2012
|Amorcito Corazon
|Pedro Infante / Recordando de Pedro Infante
|1964
|Space Age Love Song
|A Flock of Seagulls /A Flock of Seagulls
|1982
|Transfer Affection
|A Flock of Seagulls / Listen
|1983
|The Story of a Young Heart
|A Flock of Seagulls / The Story of a Young Heart
|1984
|Say You Love Me
|A Flock of Seagulls / String Theory
|2021
|Tive Razao (I Was Right)
|Seu Jorge / Cru
|2006
|Everything In Its Right Place
|Radiohead / Kid A
|2000
|The Working Hour
|Tears for Fears / Songs from the Big Chair
|1985
|Sowing the Seeds of Love
|Tears for Fears / The Seeds of Love
|1989
|Advice for the Young at Heart
|Tears for Fears / The Seeds of Love
|1989
|Badman’s Song
|Tears for Fears / The Seeds of Love
|1989
LEST-OMETER – 1985
In this episode our music centers around the year 1985 as you can see from our LEST-OMETER below. Yep – that’s how we roll around here… the very latest in music technology!!
Video References
Heidi Ewing from Frank Ocean to Tears for Fears (E39)
More Posts for Show: Lester the Nightfly