The Catskills provided a fitting backdrop for a deep conversation about music, life, culture, movies, Tears for Fears, and… BRAND NEW MUSIC FROM A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS. WAIT… WHAT? !!! Heidi spent a ton of time working on songs that are mesmerizing, euphoric and seem to cause a medical condition commonly known as “musical paralysis.” Heidi takes us deeper into this concept with music from Frank Ocean, Pedro Infante, Seu Jorge… and so much more.

Dear reader, it will all be made clear when you listen to the episode below.

That Moment in a Bar (or Starbucks)

You are having drinks with friends in a crowded bar. Chatting away. Having such a good time. And then something tingles in the back of your brain. A new sensation… certainly… but odd. Does it feel good? You think so. Yes… it’s good. You pay attention. Your ear follows this new sonic “thing.”