Heidi Ewing Euphoria Part Two (E38)
The Catskills provided a fitting backdrop for a deep conversation about music, life, culture, movies and… Voyager II. Heidi spent a ton of time working on songs that are mesmerizing, euphoric and seem to cause a medical condition commonly known as “musical paralysis.” Heidi takes us deeper into this concept with music by The Smiths, Prince… and some white kid from Penn State named Shy Girls… go figure.
Dear reader, it will all be made clear when you listen to the episode below.
That Moment in a Bar (or Starbucks)
You are having drinks with friends in a crowded bar. Chatting away. Having such a good time. And then something tingles in the back of your brain. A new sensation… certainly… but odd. Does it feel good? You think so. Yes… it’s good. You pay attention. Your ear follows this new sonic “thing.”
And then… the topic of these shows with Heidi… euphoria and paralysis. While you may not have the same emotional connection with each tune as Heidi does, I am pretty sure you will see the magic in each, and what compelled Heidi to add them to this list of stunning songs. Music is highly personal and you are likely to have your own list of songs that create euphoria and paralysis. Share your list in the comments below.
From The Smiths to Angela Carrasco
Jose Jose
A Celebrated Career
José José found success as a solo artist in the early 1970s. Demonstrating his tenor vocal ability with a stunning performance of the song “El Triste” at a Latin music festival held in Mexico City in 1970, he climbed the Latin charts during that decade. Having achieved recognition as a balladeer, his singing garnered universal critical acclaim from musical peers and media.
Known by Latin music fans across the globe as “El Príncipe de la Canción,” José José was a best-selling, award-winning singer and actor. His career spanned more than half a century, during which he sold tens of millions of records. Possessed of a resonant, classically trained tenor voice, Jose’s dramatic reading of the song “El Triste” at a music festival in Mexico City in 1970 made him a star across Latin America. Over the next two decades he rode the Top Ten with an array of songs in multiple genres, including rancheras, mariachis, boleros, bossas, pop, rock, and classical. Among his many chart hits are some of the most anthologized from the period and include “De Pueblo en Pueblo,” “Hasta Que Vuelvas,” “Déjame Conocerte,” “Sentimientos,” “Paloma,” and “Gavilan o Paloma.”
LISTEN HERE
The Playlist “Heidi Ewing Euphoria”
Tracks included in order of appearance.
|Song
|Artist / Album
|Year
|Sheila Take a Bow
|The Smiths / Louder Than Bombs
|1987
|You Just Haven’t Earned It Yet Baby
|The Smiths / Louder Than Bombs
|1987
|Stretch Out and Wait
|The Smiths / Louder Than Bombs
|1987
|Private Joy
|Prince / Controversy
|1981
|Silly Love Songs
|Wings / Give My Regards to Broad Street
|1984
|Una Mañana
|Jose Jose / Cuidado
|1969
|Voyeurs Gaze
|Shy Girls / Timeshare
|2013
|Siempre Tu
|Angela Carrasco / Con Amor
|1981
|Camaguey
|Angela Carrasco / Con Amor
|1981
|Cosas Que Pasan
|Angela Carrasco / Con Amor
|1981
LEST-OMETER – 1985
In this episode our music centers around the year 1985 as you can see from our LEST-OMETER below. Yep – that’s how we roll around here… the very latest in music technology!!
Video References
Heidi Ewing from The Smiths to Angela Carrasco (E38)
