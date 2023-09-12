Step back in time at Crossnore’s Weaving Room, where a century-old tradition of Appalachian craftsmanship lives on. In this cozy stone cottage, now a National Historic Site, local women once spun yarn that wound up in the White House and homes across the country.

Today, the clackety-clack of the looms fills the air as weavers practice the same artistry. Visitors can watch them work, see exhibits of vintage weavings, and shop handmade scarves and blankets in the gallery. Sales preserve this heritage and support Crossnore’s work with children and families.

Originally founded by Dr. Mary Martin Sloop in 1913, Crossnore has uplifted its community for generations. The Weaving Room began in the 1920s as a way for mountain women to earn income. Legends like Aunt Newbie and Ossie Phillips turned the craft into an institution.

In the shadow of Dr. Sloop’s nearby chapel, the Weaving Room remains a living legacy, connecting past and present through threads of history, skill, and service. Don’t miss this treasure woven into the heart of Appalachia.