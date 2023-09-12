The setting for Black Mountain College was idyllic, on 600 acres of meadow surrounded by the Blue Ridge. In this pristine pastoral setting the college’s short lived experiment produced a remarkable history during the 24 years it thrived.

Back in 1933, a group of idealistic educators dared to start a college based on complete artistic freedom and interdisciplinary learning. Black Mountain College would have an outsized impact on modern art and thought.

Word of Black Mountain College’s bold educational experiment soon spread, attracting brilliant but often eccentric minds to its faculty. Though notorious for clashing egos, they represented some of the era’s most influential innovators across the arts and sciences.

The prestigious roster glittered with avant-garde stars: abstract expressionist painters Willem de Kooning and wife Elaine brought their provocative canvases. Iconoclast composer John Cage pushed musical boundaries with his ‘chance’ techniques. Futurist architect Buckminster Fuller, father of the dymaxion house, envisioned radical new living spaces.

The college became a magnet for the world’s most progressive thinkers and artists seeking an environment of complete creative freedom. Students reveled in the electric atmosphere generated by the legendary talents sparking new ideas and movements within the college’s walls.

For a brief but brilliant period, Black Mountain College was the epicenter of radical thought and expression, defined by its daring community of visionaries who changed the world.

“The Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center (BMCM+AC) preserves and continues the legacy of educational and artistic innovation of Black Mountain College (BMC). We achieve our mission through collection, conservation, and educational activities including exhibitions, publications, and public programs.”