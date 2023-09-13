One of Asheville’s beloved buskers is Dwight Hawkins, the musical saw player, who rode into town with a vagabond’s tales. The Raleigh native spent years jumping freight trains, surviving on his talents. “It’s a pretty exotic instrument, and they say I’m one of the best around,” boasts Dwight as his saw wails a haunting waltz. Hard to argue when you hear it sing.

Big Nasty Jazz Band also honed their swinging sound busking across Europe before rallying nightly jam sessions downtown. Cornet player Michael Moravitz enjoys the spontaneity. “It creates a nice moment that people aren’t expecting,” he says.

From wandering misfits to hometown legends, Asheville’s buskers reflect the city’s spirit – artistic, inclusive, and always ready to put on a show. Their music fills the streets with the sounds of celebration.