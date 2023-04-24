Hey. Punk!
Peter Abzug’s Radio Show: First Wave
First Wave takes you back to the genesis and evolution of Punk and New Wave from the 1970s and beyond. It brings context to the music to understand why and from where Punk rock emerged, its metamorphosis into New Wave, and its importance in influencing bands into the 21st century. To listen to Part One with Peter Abzug, click here.
A Second Look at Punk on Lester the Nightfly
Punk is musical freedom. It’s saying, doing and playing what you want. In Webster’s terms, ‘nirvana’ means freedom from pain, suffering and the external world, and that’s pretty close to my definition of Punk Rock.Curt Cobain
Visit Peter Abzug here FIRST WAVE
Hey. Punk! | Part Two with Peter Abzug
“Peter Abzug, also known as Peter D-A on air, is the producer and host of First Wave, a radio show that takes a deep dive into the Punk Rock and New Wave movements of the 1970s and 80s. The show originates from WPVM-FM in Asheville, NC and is also streamed worldwide by the station and ROX Alive in the U.K. Peter grew up in New York and began his Punk Rock journey when he purchased the first Ramones album in 1976 and has never looked in the rearview mirror since.”
Hey. Punk! | Show Playlist
|Track
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|Crash*
|The Primitives
|Lovely
|1988
|I Can’t Explain
|The Who
|I Can’t Explain
|1965
|Standards
|The Jam
|This is the Modern World
|1977
|Get Up and Go
|The Go Go’s
|Vacation
|1982
|Too Real*
|Fontaine’s D.C.
|Dogrel
|2019
|Never Fight a Man with a Perm*
|IDLES
|Joy as an Act of Resistance
|2018
|Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)
|The Buzzcocks
|Love Bites
|1978
|Pretty Vacant
|Sex Pistols
|Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols
|1977
|New Rose
|The Dammed
|Damned Damned Damned
|1976
|Private Affair
|The Saints
|Eternally Yours
|1978
|Baby Baby
|The Vibrators
|Pure Mania
|1977
|Should I Stay or Should I Go*
|The Clash
|Should I Stay or Should I Go
|1982
|Rock the Casbah*
|The Clash
|Combat Rock
|1982
|Wild Thing*
|X
|Wild Thing
|1984
You lucky radio stations – for finding LTNF you get this fabulous show on your air! Well done!