First Wave takes you back to the genesis and evolution of Punk and New Wave from the 1970s and beyond. It brings context to the music to understand why and from where Punk rock emerged, its metamorphosis into New Wave, and its importance in influencing bands into the 21st century. To listen to Part One with Peter Abzug, click here.

Punk is musical freedom. It’s saying, doing and playing what you want. In Webster’s terms, ‘nirvana’ means freedom from pain, suffering and the external world, and that’s pretty close to my definition of Punk Rock. Curt Cobain

“Peter Abzug, also known as Peter D-A on air, is the producer and host of First Wave, a radio show that takes a deep dive into the Punk Rock and New Wave movements of the 1970s and 80s. The show originates from WPVM-FM in Asheville, NC and is also streamed worldwide by the station and ROX Alive in the U.K. Peter grew up in New York and began his Punk Rock journey when he purchased the first Ramones album in 1976 and has never looked in the rearview mirror since.”

Track Artist Album Year Crash* The Primitives Lovely 1988 I Can’t Explain The Who I Can’t Explain 1965 Standards The Jam This is the Modern World 1977 Get Up and Go The Go Go’s Vacation 1982 Too Real* Fontaine’s D.C. Dogrel 2019 Never Fight a Man with a Perm* IDLES Joy as an Act of Resistance 2018 Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve) The Buzzcocks Love Bites 1978 Pretty Vacant Sex Pistols Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols 1977 New Rose The Dammed Damned Damned Damned 1976 Private Affair The Saints Eternally Yours 1978 Baby Baby The Vibrators Pure Mania 1977 Should I Stay or Should I Go* The Clash Should I Stay or Should I Go 1982 Rock the Casbah* The Clash Combat Rock 1982 Wild Thing* X Wild Thing 1984 Peter Abzug, *PJ Ewing

