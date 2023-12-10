The Happy Prince | Oscar Wilde (S3 | E155)

We bring Oscar Wilde’s remarkable (and little-known) short story to life in a new reading on Lester the Nightfly. The soundtrack comes from mostly sacred songs. Britten. Corelli. Rutter. Glass.

Oscar Wilde was born in Dublin, Ireland, in 1854 to a writer mother and a writer and physician father. He was an excellent student, receiving scholarships and graduating with honors. Wilde married and had two children; however, he had a homosexual love affair for which he was put on trial, convicted of indecency, and imprisoned in Britain for two years. He then spent the last three years of his life in exile in Paris, France, before dying in 1900.

The Happy Prince and Other Tales (or Stories) is a collection of stories for children by Oscar Wilde first published in May 1888. It contains five stories: “The Happy Prince,” “The Nightingale and the Rose,” “The Selfish Giant,” “The Devoted Friend,” and “The Remarkable Rocket.”

”The Happy Prince” is ironic as it is a story about a Prince who is more sad than happy. His childhood could be considered a period of blissful ignorance as he was kept away from reality. Only after he dies as a statue does the Prince achieve happiness in heaven.

In 1941 Orson Welles and The Mercury Theatre broadcast a version on their “Christmas Show,” with music by Bernard Herrmann. A favorite of this radio host since the early 1970’s, it was this audio version of this tale that is the reason for this 2023 recreation of The Happy Prince on Lester the Nightfly Radio.

