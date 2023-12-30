We interviewed musicians. We talked jazz late at night. We explored crazy and innovative approaches to music and life. It was truly in the spirit of the late-night, lonely, and forlorn, Lester. Let’s do a year in review | Lester the Nightfly.

2023 Highlights

Bringing back Jonathan Ammons and a talk about innovative ambient music. Revisiting Everything But the Girl. Sinking into a few dance tracks worthy of note. Even a taste of English artsong. Year – you didn’t know what you were going to get… and we delivered on that promise.

A Year in Review | Lester the Nightfly 2023