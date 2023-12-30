We interviewed musicians. We talked jazz late at night. We explored crazy and innovative approaches to music and life. It was truly in the spirit of the late-night, lonely, and forlorn, Lester. Let’s do a year in review | Lester the Nightfly.
2023 Highlights
Bringing back Jonathan Ammons and a talk about innovative ambient music. Revisiting Everything But the Girl. Sinking into a few dance tracks worthy of note. Even a taste of English artsong. Year – you didn’t know what you were going to get… and we delivered on that promise.
A Year in Review | Lester the Nightfly 2023
|Track
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|Walk Between the Raindrops
|Donald Fagen
|The Nightfly
|1982
|Coyote
|Taylor Watkins
|Coyote
|2023
|Ceci n’est pas un cliché
|Charlotte Adigery, Bolis Pupul
|Topical Dancer
|2022
|Tit for Tat
|Benjamin Britten, Roderick Williams
|Britten: Songs and Proverbs of William Blake
|2012
|Jonathan Ammons on Composition
|Jonathan Ammons/PJ Ewing
|Far From the Hearth
|2023
|Fever Dreamer
|SG Lewis
|AudioLust and HigherLove
|2023
|Too Real
|Fontaines DC
|Dogrel
|2019
|Ponte de Areia
|Wayne Shorter
|Native Dancer
|1975
|Lowly
|Tamara Gamez
|Genesis
|2023
|Swedish House
|Swedish House
|Deep Breakfast
|2023
|Sing Joy Spring
|The Manhattan Transfer
|Vocalese
|1985
|Helplessness Blues
|Fleet Foxes
|Helplessness Blues
|2011
|Knees Deep
|The Beths
|Expert in a Dying Field
|2022
|Walkman
|The Bad Bad Hats
|Walkman
|2021
|Establishment Bash
|Cadillac Kidz
|Establishment Bash
|1979
|Night and Day
|Everything But the Girl
|Night and Day
|1982