Thomas Wolfe was an American writer best known for his autobiographical novels, especially his 1929 debut “Look Homeward, Angel.” He was born in 1900 in Asheville, North Carolina to a working-class family – his father was a stonecutter and his mother ran a boardinghouse. Wolfe attended the University of North Carolina and later Harvard University, originally intending to become a playwright. Though some of his plays were produced at Harvard, he eventually turned to fiction writing.

In 1926, while traveling abroad, Wolfe began working on what would become “Look Homeward, Angel,” using his own upbringing in Asheville as inspiration for the story of protagonist Eugene Gant. The novel caused controversy in Asheville but was a critical and popular success. In his subsequent novels “Of Time and the River” (1935) and the posthumously published “The Web and the Rock” (1939) and “You Can’t Go Home Again” (1940), Wolfe continued Eugene Gant’s semi-autobiographical tale from young adulthood in the 1910s through the 1930s as he tries to make it as a writer in New York.

Wolfe became known for his intensely lyrical style and near-photographic recall of details used to conjure a strong sense of place. However, his sprawling manuscripts required heavy editing, including by his famed editor Maxwell Perkins. Though his productivity was cut short by his untimely 1938 death at age 37, Thomas Wolfe left behind a respected body of work. “Look Homeward, Angel” is considered a classic capturing small-town American life in the early 20th century.