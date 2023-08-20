John Boyle of Asheville Watchdog joins WPVM in the special report on the downtown series that several reporters recently wrote for that nonprofit publication. We discuss the increase in crime, drug abuse, open drug abuse, open sexual activity, and open aggression. The series covers how downtown Asheville has gotten to this crisis and what needs to be done to get past this crisis and get to a better place.

#AshevilleWatchdog #DowntownSeries #CommunityConcerns #CrimeIncrease #DrugAbuse #SexualActivity #Aggression #Issues #NonprofitReporting #CrisisAnalysis #PathToRecovery #BetterDowntownFuture #WPVMSpecialReport