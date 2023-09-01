Waxahatchee | with Taylor Watkins (S3 | E142)

Indie Rock with Taylor Part 3 | Summer 2023

We conclude our three-part series with Taylor Watkins this week. And – no surprise – Taylor has more audio marvels for us from Jack Johnson, Big Thief, Shakey Graves, Adrianne Lenker and Buck Meeks, The Beths, Waxahatchee, and even some Pokey LaFarge. Indie rockers unite!

This week on Lester the Nightfly.

About Watkins Click here to read an eye-opening article written by Talor as published in CanvasRebel Magazine. “With a desire to open the mind of the modern music scene, Watkins brings flavors of Post-Grunge and Alternative Rock with a Psychedelic-Pop attitude. Watkins, has created a grassroots following in his travels across the country, known for his acoustic guitar picking and soul-packed vocal performance. His lyrics showcase the spiritual journey taken during the writing process, distilled through years of living on the road. From Teton Valley to the Blue Ridge Mountains, Watkins is bringing (what he calls) ‘Psychedelic Southern’ to the masses. Sophomore album Unbiased Eyes showcases these universal reflections in songs such as Sad Happy and Lovely Scares.”

WAXAHATCHEE (S3 | E142)