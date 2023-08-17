Watkins Coyote (S3 | E140)
The LTNF Interview | Summer 2023
If you have not yet heard our end of year 2022 conversations with Taylor Watkins click here. And here. Really – start there.
Now – Part One of our Two Part 2023 interview. There are some musical conversations that just plug us into what is really going on in rock and roll, and modern music. We have three incredible sources as regulars on this show. 1) Taylor, 2) David Goldman, and 3) Chris Oglesby. So it is with great pleasure that we dive into another round with Taylor now… and I marked five total gems across these two shows. Man! What a gift to our ears!!
And – you can be the first to hear Taylor’s new song, Coyote – right here on Lester the Nightfly. I’ll use the word – and I’ll mean it – it is an honor to make this musical debut on our air!!!
Here’s to Taylor Watkins Coyote, this week on Lester the Nightfly.
About Watkins
Click here to read an eye-opening article written by Talor as published in CanvasRebel Magazine.
“With a desire to open the mind of the modern music scene, Watkins brings flavors of Post-Grunge and Alternative Rock with a Psychedelic-Pop attitude. Watkins, has created a grassroots following in his travels across the country, known for his acoustic guitar picking and soul-packed vocal performance. His lyrics showcase the spiritual journey taken during the writing process, distilled through years of living on the road. From Teton Valley to the Blue Ridge Mountains, Watkins is bringing (what he calls) ‘Psychedelic Southern’ to the masses. Sophomore album Unbiased Eyes showcases these universal reflections in songs such as Sad Happy and Lovely Scares.”
Watkins Coyote (S3 | E140)
|Song
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|Headed Home
|Watkins
|Unbiased Eyes
|2021
|Coyote
|Watkins
|Coyote
|2023
|In the First Place
|RYVOLI
|Not in a Bad Way
|2022
|Showbiz Kids
|Steely Dan
|Countdown to Ecstasy
|1973
|Stormy Weather
|Kings of Leon
|When You See Yourself
|2011
|Back Down South
|Kings of Leon
|Come Around Sunddown
|2010
|Blood Bank
|Bon Iver
|Blood Bank
|2009
|For Emma
|Bon Iver
|For Emma, Forever Ago
|2008
|Hand in My Hand
|Deer Tick
|The Black Dirt Sessions
|2010
VIDEO REFERENCES
Learn more about LTNF here. And visit this link to send us a message: CONTACT US.