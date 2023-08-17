Watkins Coyote (S3 | E140)

The LTNF Interview | Summer 2023

If you have not yet heard our end of year 2022 conversations with Taylor Watkins click here. And here. Really – start there.

Now – Part One of our Two Part 2023 interview. There are some musical conversations that just plug us into what is really going on in rock and roll, and modern music. We have three incredible sources as regulars on this show. 1) Taylor, 2) David Goldman, and 3) Chris Oglesby. So it is with great pleasure that we dive into another round with Taylor now… and I marked five total gems across these two shows. Man! What a gift to our ears!!

And – you can be the first to hear Taylor’s new song, Coyote – right here on Lester the Nightfly. I’ll use the word – and I’ll mean it – it is an honor to make this musical debut on our air!!!

Here’s to Taylor Watkins Coyote, this week on Lester the Nightfly.

About Watkins Click here to read an eye-opening article written by Talor as published in CanvasRebel Magazine. “With a desire to open the mind of the modern music scene, Watkins brings flavors of Post-Grunge and Alternative Rock with a Psychedelic-Pop attitude. Watkins, has created a grassroots following in his travels across the country, known for his acoustic guitar picking and soul-packed vocal performance. His lyrics showcase the spiritual journey taken during the writing process, distilled through years of living on the road. From Teton Valley to the Blue Ridge Mountains, Watkins is bringing (what he calls) ‘Psychedelic Southern’ to the masses. Sophomore album Unbiased Eyes showcases these universal reflections in songs such as Sad Happy and Lovely Scares.”

Song Artist Album Year Headed Home Watkins Unbiased Eyes 2021 Coyote Watkins Coyote 2023 In the First Place RYVOLI Not in a Bad Way 2022 Showbiz Kids Steely Dan Countdown to Ecstasy 1973 Stormy Weather Kings of Leon When You See Yourself 2011 Back Down South Kings of Leon Come Around Sunddown 2010 Blood Bank Bon Iver Blood Bank 2009 For Emma Bon Iver For Emma, Forever Ago 2008 Hand in My Hand Deer Tick The Black Dirt Sessions 2010 Taylor Watkins, *PJ Ewing

