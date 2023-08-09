Operatic Mezzo Soprano Shannon Keegan

This is Part II. To hear part one click here: SHANNON KEEGAN.

In this episode, we discuss YAP’s – Young Artist Programs – across the USA. Shannon explains all. And we understand the challenges of vocal competitions, special programs like SongStudio, and what life is like for a 26-year-old singer in an ever-more-competitive opera world. More talk than music this week… you’ll love it.

Shannon Keegan was one of the stars at Carnegie Hall Song Studio earlier this year. She was put through her paces for a week by the best of the best in the opera world. And she came out… singing! You can hear all about it on these two brilliant episodes we put together for you in early March:

So… was it inevitable that Shannon would become a guest our show? Maybe. But for certain the opera goddess was looking out for us, for here she is… the first of many episodes with this brilliant singer about music and opera and life in the arts.

“Shannon Keegan (Mezzo-soprano) makes it vividly and wonderfully clear that the real reconciliation in this opera lies in Zerlina’s C major aria “Vedrai carino”. Alexander Walther

Shannon Keegan | Rückert Lieder (S3 | E139)

Song Artist Album Year Overture Richard Strauss, Munich Philharmonic Orchestra Der Rosenkavalier 2008 It’s a Perfect Relationship Judy Holiday Bells Are Ringing 1956 A Man Like You – Unusual Way Shelly Burch, Raul Julia Nine 1982 Ich bin der welt abhanden gekommen Anne Sofie von Otter Songs of a Wayfarer; 5 Ruckert Lieder 1986 Guido’s Song Antonio Banderas, Nine Company Nine The Musical Movie Soundtrack 2003 My Husband Makes Movies Mary Stuart Masterson Nine The Musical Movie Soundtrack 2003 Shannon Keegan, PJ Ewing

