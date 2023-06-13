Evelyn slapped Raymond on the back with a laugh.
THE DDJ-FLX4
The heart and soul of any DJ controller is the central mixer section, and the Pioneer DDJ-FLX4 offers a refined and capable mixer that features all the fundamental elements DJs need.
The layout is reminiscent of PIoneer’s club-level gear, you’ll have no issue accessing the various knobs and buttons.
The middle of the mixer features two channels with a complete 3-band EQ for each channel. These go down to -26dB, but you can set them to full kill within the software. Each channel also offers trim control for volume adjustment and a Channel FX knob.
Swedish House
Found some very pleasing tracks from DHS (Deep House Sweden) for this show.
Show Playlist
|Track
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|Grande Un Croissant (Extended Mix)
|GIZV
|Polyptych, DHS
|2023
|Fairy Bucht (Peter Schumann Remix)
|ANouch
|DHS
|2023
|Emotion
|Teom
|DHS
|2023
|Heads (Bjorn Wolf Remix)
|Who Made Who
|DHS
|2023
|Elesian (Extended Mix)
|Tojogo
|Polyptych, DHS
|2023
|Calling (Extended Mix)
|Freuds
|Polyptych, DHS
|2023
|Melodic Movement (Original Mix)
|Tanzgemeinschaft
|Tanzgemeinschaft, DHS
|2023
|Kris Lee – Mount Un (Original Mix)
|Crowd Controlol
|Crowd Controlol, DHS
|2023
|I Still Love You (Original Mix)
|Chris Malinchak Ft. Damon C. Scott
|DHS
|2023
|Name Randomizer (Original Track)
|Muutes
|DHS
|2023
