“George, I wish you’d look at the nursery.”Ray Bradbury (The Veldt)
“The Greatest Short Story of All Time?”
Since childhood, the Ray Bradbury story, The Veldt, has fascinated me. It was one of the first stories that really captivated me and has led to a life-long love of the short story form. I have read it aloud to my children, friends kids, and family.
When I did last week’s show on Swedish House and included that single quote from The Mummery… it sparked an idea… and a new series on this radio show. By adding my new Pioneer DJ mixer to my arsenal of audio tools this week’s episode signals an exciting opportunity to create good audio based on electronic music (mostly) and ground-breaking story-telling.
Ray Bradbury
Ray Bradbury (/ˈbrædˌbɛri/; August 22, 1920 – June 5, 2012) was an American author and screenwriter. One of the most celebrated 20th-century American writers.
Bradbury wrote many works and is widely known by the general public for his novel Fahrenheit 451 (1953) and his short-story collections The Martian Chronicles (1950) and The Illustrated Man (1951), where our story, The Veldt, comes from. Most of his best-known work is speculative fiction, but he also worked in other genres, such as the coming-of-age novel Dandelion Wine (1957) (a sublime and incredibly charming novel) and the fictionalized memoir Green Shadows, White Whale (1992) (don’t know this one). He also wrote and consulted on screenplays and television scripts, including Moby Dick and It Came from Outer Space. Many of his works were adapted into television and film productions as well as comic books. Additionally, Ray Bradbury wrote poetry and published several collections of his poems, such as They Have Not Seen the Stars (2001).
The New York Times called Bradbury “the writer most responsible for bringing modern science fiction into the literary mainstream“.
Show Playlist – The Veldt
|Track
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|Pivot Signal
|Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
|Let’s Turn it Into Sound
|2022
|Suzuki
|Tosca
|Suzuki
|2000
|See the Sun (Aurosonic Remix)
|Kate Louise Smith
|See the Sun
|2009
|Have You Felt Lately?
|Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
|Let’s Turn it Into Sound
|2022
|Zolalela
|Feat. Lizwi
|Black Major
|2020
|Teenage Crime
|Adrien Lux
|Teenage Crime
|2010
|Black Major
|Feat. Lizwi
|Black Major
|2020
|Keep on Dreaming (Psytrance Remix)
|Invasion
|Keep on Dreaming (Psytrance Remix)
|2018
|Puppet M4ster (Ayahuasca)
|Puppet M4ster
|Puppet M4ster
|2023
|is it Me or is it You?
|Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
|Let’s Turn it Into Sound
|2022
|The Lion’s Mouth
|Kajagoogoo
|Islands
|1984
|Jungle Tribe
|Lennox & Bandi
|Jungle Tribe
|2023
|Africa
|TOTO
|TOTO IV
|1982
|The Veldt
|deadmau5
|The Veldt
|2012
