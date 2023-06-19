“George, I wish you’d look at the nursery.” Ray Bradbury (The Veldt)

“The Greatest Short Story of All Time?”

Since childhood, the Ray Bradbury story, The Veldt, has fascinated me. It was one of the first stories that really captivated me and has led to a life-long love of the short story form. I have read it aloud to my children, friends kids, and family.

When I did last week’s show on Swedish House and included that single quote from The Mummery… it sparked an idea… and a new series on this radio show. By adding my new Pioneer DJ mixer to my arsenal of audio tools this week’s episode signals an exciting opportunity to create good audio based on electronic music (mostly) and ground-breaking story-telling.

Ray Bradbury

Ray Bradbury (/ˈbrædˌbɛri/; August 22, 1920 – June 5, 2012) was an American author and screenwriter. One of the most celebrated 20th-century American writers.

Bradbury wrote many works and is widely known by the general public for his novel Fahrenheit 451 (1953) and his short-story collections The Martian Chronicles (1950) and The Illustrated Man (1951), where our story, The Veldt, comes from. Most of his best-known work is speculative fiction, but he also worked in other genres, such as the coming-of-age novel Dandelion Wine (1957) (a sublime and incredibly charming novel) and the fictionalized memoir Green Shadows, White Whale (1992) (don’t know this one). He also wrote and consulted on screenplays and television scripts, including Moby Dick and It Came from Outer Space. Many of his works were adapted into television and film productions as well as comic books. Additionally, Ray Bradbury wrote poetry and published several collections of his poems, such as They Have Not Seen the Stars (2001).

The New York Times called Bradbury “the writer most responsible for bringing modern science fiction into the literary mainstream“.

Show Playlist – The Veldt

Track Artist Album Year Pivot Signal Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Let’s Turn it Into Sound 2022 Suzuki Tosca Suzuki 2000 See the Sun (Aurosonic Remix) Kate Louise Smith See the Sun 2009 Have You Felt Lately? Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Let’s Turn it Into Sound 2022 Zolalela Feat. Lizwi Black Major 2020 Teenage Crime Adrien Lux Teenage Crime 2010 Black Major Feat. Lizwi Black Major 2020 Keep on Dreaming (Psytrance Remix) Invasion Keep on Dreaming (Psytrance Remix) 2018 Puppet M4ster (Ayahuasca) Puppet M4ster Puppet M4ster 2023 is it Me or is it You? Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Let’s Turn it Into Sound 2022 The Lion’s Mouth Kajagoogoo Islands 1984 Jungle Tribe Lennox & Bandi Jungle Tribe 2023 Africa TOTO TOTO IV 1982 The Veldt deadmau5 The Veldt 2012 PJ Ewing

You lucky radio stations – for finding LTNF you get this fabulous show on your air! Well done!

The Veldt Radio Edit (S3 | 132)