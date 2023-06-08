Found one! And it’s a gem! The Swingin’s Mutual from 1961. George Shearing and Nancy Wilson. And for more jazz click here.
Nancy Wilson
Nancy Sue Wilson (February 20, 1937 – December 13, 2018) was an American singer whose career spanned over five decades, from the mid-1950s until her retirement in the early 2010s. She was especially notable for her single “(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am” and her version of the standard “Guess Who I Saw Today”. Wilson recorded more than 70 albums and won three Grammy Awards for her work. During her performing career, Wilson was labeled a singer of blues, jazz, R&B, pop, and soul; a “consummate actress”; and “the complete entertainer”. The title she preferred, however, was “song stylist”. She received many nicknames including “Sweet Nancy”, “The Baby”, “Fancy Miss Nancy” and “The Girl With the Honey-Coated Voice”.
George Shearing
Sir George Albert Shearing, OBE (13 August 1919 – 14 February 2011) was a British jazz pianist who for many years led a popular jazz group that recorded for Discovery Records, MGM Records and Capitol Records. Shearing was the composer of over 300 titles, including the jazz standards “Lullaby of Birdland” and “Conception”, and had multiple albums on the Billboard charts during the 1950s, 1960s, 1980s and 1990s. He died of heart failure in New York City, at the age of 91.
Show Playlist
|Track
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|Whisper Not
|The George Shearing Quintet
|The Swingin’s Mutual
|1961
|Gentleman Friend
|Nancy Wilson & The George Shearing Quintet
|The Swingin’s Mutual
|1961
|The Things We Did Last Summer
|Nancy Wilson & The George Shearing Quintet
|The Swingin’s Mutual
|1961
|On Green Dolphin Street
|Nancy Wilson & The George Shearing Quintet
|The Swingin’s Mutual
|1961
|I Remember Clifford
|The George Shearing Quintet
|The Swingin’s Mutual
|1961
|You Are There
|Nancy Wilson
|The Swingin’s Mutual
|1961
|Ghost of Yesterday
|Nancy Wilson & The George Shearing Quintet
|The Swingin’s Mutual
|1961
|Oh, Look at Me Know
|The George Shearing Quintet
|The Swingin’s Mutual
|1961
|Let’s Live Again
|Nancy Wilson
|The Swingin’s Mutual
|1961
|Born to Be Blue
|Nancy Wilson & The George Shearing Quintet
|The Swingin’s Mutual
|1961
|Don’t Call Me
|The George Shearing Quintet
|The Swingin’s Mutual
|1961
|All Night Long
|Nancy Wilson & The George Shearing Quintet
|The Swingin’s Mutual
|1961
|Lullaby of Birdland
|The George Shearing Quintet
|The Swingin’s Mutual
|1961
|Lullaby of Birdland (alternate take)
|Sarah Vaughn
|Sarah Vaughn
|1955
|Never Will I Mary
|Nancy Wilson / Cannonball Adderly
|Nancy Wilson / Cannonball Adderly
|1962
|Save Your Love For Me
|Nancy Wilson / Cannonball Adderly
|Nancy Wilson / Cannonball Adderly
|1962
|The Masquerade is Over
|Nancy Wilson / Cannonball Adderly
|Nancy Wilson / Cannonball Adderly
|1962
|One for Daddy-O
|Cannonball Adderly
|Somethin’ Else (Rudy Van Gelder Edition)
|1958
|The Nearness of You
|Nancy Wilson & The George Shearing Quintet
|The Swingin’s Mutual
|1961
|Guess Who I Saw Today
|Nancy Wilson
|Something Wonderful
|1960
You lucky radio stations – for finding LTNF you get this fabulous show on your air! Well done!