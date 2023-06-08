Found one! And it’s a gem! The Swingin’s Mutual from 1961. George Shearing and Nancy Wilson. And for more jazz click here.

Nancy Wilson

Nancy Sue Wilson (February 20, 1937 – December 13, 2018) was an American singer whose career spanned over five decades, from the mid-1950s until her retirement in the early 2010s. She was especially notable for her single “(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am” and her version of the standard “Guess Who I Saw Today”. Wilson recorded more than 70 albums and won three Grammy Awards for her work. During her performing career, Wilson was labeled a singer of blues, jazz, R&B, pop, and soul; a “consummate actress”; and “the complete entertainer”. The title she preferred, however, was “song stylist”. She received many nicknames including “Sweet Nancy”, “The Baby”, “Fancy Miss Nancy” and “The Girl With the Honey-Coated Voice”.

George Shearing

Sir George Albert Shearing, OBE (13 August 1919 – 14 February 2011) was a British jazz pianist who for many years led a popular jazz group that recorded for Discovery Records, MGM Records and Capitol Records. Shearing was the composer of over 300 titles, including the jazz standards “Lullaby of Birdland” and “Conception”, and had multiple albums on the Billboard charts during the 1950s, 1960s, 1980s and 1990s. He died of heart failure in New York City, at the age of 91.

Track Artist Album Year Whisper Not The George Shearing Quintet The Swingin’s Mutual 1961 Gentleman Friend Nancy Wilson & The George Shearing Quintet The Swingin’s Mutual 1961 The Things We Did Last Summer Nancy Wilson & The George Shearing Quintet The Swingin’s Mutual 1961 On Green Dolphin Street Nancy Wilson & The George Shearing Quintet The Swingin’s Mutual 1961 I Remember Clifford The George Shearing Quintet The Swingin’s Mutual 1961 You Are There Nancy Wilson The Swingin’s Mutual 1961 Ghost of Yesterday Nancy Wilson & The George Shearing Quintet The Swingin’s Mutual 1961 Oh, Look at Me Know The George Shearing Quintet The Swingin’s Mutual 1961 Let’s Live Again Nancy Wilson The Swingin’s Mutual 1961 Born to Be Blue Nancy Wilson & The George Shearing Quintet The Swingin’s Mutual 1961 Don’t Call Me The George Shearing Quintet The Swingin’s Mutual 1961 All Night Long Nancy Wilson & The George Shearing Quintet The Swingin’s Mutual 1961 Lullaby of Birdland The George Shearing Quintet The Swingin’s Mutual 1961 Lullaby of Birdland (alternate take) Sarah Vaughn Sarah Vaughn 1955 Never Will I Mary Nancy Wilson / Cannonball Adderly Nancy Wilson / Cannonball Adderly 1962 Save Your Love For Me Nancy Wilson / Cannonball Adderly Nancy Wilson / Cannonball Adderly 1962 The Masquerade is Over Nancy Wilson / Cannonball Adderly Nancy Wilson / Cannonball Adderly 1962 One for Daddy-O Cannonball Adderly Somethin’ Else (Rudy Van Gelder Edition) 1958 The Nearness of You Nancy Wilson & The George Shearing Quintet The Swingin’s Mutual 1961 Guess Who I Saw Today Nancy Wilson Something Wonderful 1960 PJ Ewing, Tamara Gamez

