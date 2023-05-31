Tamara Gamez is a veteran rocker with 10 years of experience as the front-woman of Cupid’s Victim. In 2020, her life changed as she began working on a new career as a solo artist. Her debut album, Genesis, tells the tale of love, heartbreak, the dissolution of a band, and a long-term relationship while finding herself and a new love through troubling times. Tamara has the courage to document, film, and share her story in eight tracks that make up this exciting new record.

And we got it first. Enjoy this two-part series with guest Tamara Gamez, on Lester the Nightfly. Tamara Gamez Let Go.

If you like rock, you’ll love this. Aggressive yet smooth musical composition complimented by strong well song vocals from the lead. The electric guitar in the production keeps the energy of the song throughout. The build up from the verses to the hook are in flow of the song but build the song to be even bigger as it goes into the bridge and out into a full all jam session.” – Kreadiv Kesh

To listen to Part One of this series click here: TAMARA GAMEZ GENESIS

Tamara Gamez (from Tamara’s Website)

Tamara Gamez is a singer/songwriter based out of Austin/San Antonio, TX. Her passion for music began at an early age– driving her to become the multi-instrumentalist she is today. By age ten, Tamara had written an extensive catalog of songs which she would record on her father’s old cassette tape recorder. With the influence of iconic bands and artists such as Avril Lavigne, My Chemical Romance and Nirvana guiding her along the way, she continued to write and develop her musicianship. After high school, Tamara joined the band Cupid’s Victim as their lead singer– helping them write and record two EPs. Playing shows all over south Texas, the band started to become known for their memorable songs and captivating stage presence that unapologetically pushed the boundaries in a male-dominated music scene. After years of playing, Tamara and her band decided to take a leap of faith and move to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to continue their pursuit. From 2016 to 2018, Cupid’s Victim played numerous shows all over the east coast but decided to change their name to Feel Something after losing one of their core members. In 2019, after months of playing shows and recording their first EP, the band was forced to come to an end. A difficult break-up between Tamara and her boyfriend /bass player eventually led her to quit playing with Feel Something and move back to the lone star state. Heartbroken and completely defeated, Tamara spiraled into a deep state of depression and anxiety. Her only coping mechanism was to write about her experiences, regrets, and the looming threat of uncertainty. Feeling uncomfortable and vulnerable, Tamara pushed herself to continue on as a solo artist.

“I was so used to relying on other musicians that the thought of becoming a solo artist was so uncomfortable and terrifying. While navigating through stormy seas, I soon realized how much of myself I was holding back all these years. So many new sounds were pouring out of me to the point that I hardly recognized the voice I heard when playing back the recordings. Whoever she was, I believed her. The brutally honest lyrics and haunting melodies awakened something that was dormant inside of me. In the midst of my writing frenzy, the pandemic was another obstacle I had to overcome. However, it helped set the stage for a life altering opportunity. Before the entire world was forced into isolation, I was invited to hunker down with an old friend in San Antonio. We quickly fell in love and made plans to spend the rest of our lives together. During this time, I focused on sharing my personal story and music journey on social media– posting clips of me playing original songs and short videos expressing my goofy personality. It wasn’t long until I started getting notable traction from my online presence. Thus leading me to reconnect with a friend and fellow musician from the past, Dorian Grace. After exchanging ideas back and forth, we decided to team up to produce and record my first solo album Genesis. For an entire year I would drive up to Austin every other weekend to work on pre-production with him. I learned so much about songwriting, production, music gear and even audio engineering. Working on my album with Dorian gave me an entirely new perspective on music. After a few months of pre-production, I reached out to my former sound engineer who recorded my first band’s EPs, Mason Shirley, at Sound Machine Studio. I sent him some of the demos from the pre-production sessions to help him understand the direction we were headed in with the album. Everything just seemed to fall in place in the best way imaginable.

Making this record has been the best experience I’ve had as an artist. I’m so proud of how it turned out and I hope it reaches people on a personal level. My passion for music continues to be the driving force along this journey. I can’t wait to see where it takes me.”

Tamara Gamez Let Go Show Playlist

Track Artist Album Year Secrets Dorian Grace Dorian Grace 2020 Ritalin Tamara Gamez Genesis 2023 Radio Silence Tamara Gamez Genesis 2023 Don’t Ask Me A Flock of Seagulls A Flock of Seagulls 1985 Eruption Van Halen Val Halen 1978 Man Made A Flock of Seagulls A Flock of Seagulls 1985 The Murder of Love Propaganda A Secret Wish 1985 Key to the World Heaven 17 The Luxury Gap 1982 Chains of Love Erasure The Innocents 1988 Let Go Tamara Gamez Genesis 2023 War Pigs Black Sabbath Black Sabbath 1970 Ruins Tamara Gamez Genesis 2023 PJ Ewing, Tamara Gamez

You lucky radio stations – for finding LTNF you get this fabulous show on your air! Well done!

Tamara Gamez Let Go