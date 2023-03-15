Fly Jefferson Airplane

Reprinted with permission – James Pagliasotti (c) 2022

A lot of great music came out of San Francisco in the latter half of the Sixties, but none of it was better than what the Jefferson Airplane played. They were there at the beginning of that psychedelic soundscape, playing their first gig at Marty Balin’s Matrix club in August of 1965 to rave reviews and continuing to attract positive critical attention from even the noted Chronicle columnist Ralph Gleason, who called them, “One of the best bands ever.”

In its strongest and longest-lived lineup, when Grace Slick and Spencer Dryden were added, they recorded several very successful albums, including the classic Surrealistic Pillow, Crown of Creation, and Volunteers. Their vocal harmonies, well-crafted songs, and excellent musicianship gained them huge audiences. They toured constantly, playing clubs large and small, and were featured at the Berkeley Folk Festival, Monterey Jazz Festival, Monterey Pop Festival, Woodstock, and Altamont.

The group went through several different iterations in the eight years they made music as the Airplane, struggling with success, interpersonal relationships, lifestyle choices that included copious amounts of drugs and liquor, and through it all they made great music.

They even gained airplay at that time when Top 40 radio was beginning to give way to the inevitability of the new music that was being made