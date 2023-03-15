Far from the Hearth with Jonathan Ammons
Composer Jonathan Ammons released an exciting new collection this year and we have the pleasure of hearing him take us through both the tracks and the inspirations behind Far from the Hearth. Calling this one Headspace as that is exactly where this music lives. My advice to you – listen with headphones and listen carefully. It is worth it!
Featuring Jonathan Ammons
Jonathan Ammons is an essayist and journalist, bartender, musician, Southern native, and avid traveler. A contributor to Salon, Mashed, 100 Days in Appalachia, Mountain Xpress, WNC Magazine, Asheville-Citizen Times, Bold Life and Paste Magazine, he also helped open Asheville’s MG Road cocktail lounge, and has worked and staged at Chicago’s Aviary by Grant Achatz, as well as the Bazaar by Jose Andres in Los Angeles. He founded the Dirty Spoon in 2015 with Catherine Campbell, eventually turning it into a radio show. He serves as the show’s producer, co-host, showrunner, scriptwriter, DJ, and audio engineer, and writes some of the original music. Follow his exploits as he eats, drinks, and stumbles his way through his beloved Southern culture on twitter or instagram.
Far from the Hearth with Jonathan Ammons (S3 | E118)
Far from the Hearth with Jonathan Ammons | Show Playlist
|Track
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|Horizons
|Tusca
|Dust Journal
|2016
|Walking Home
|Jonathan Ammons
|Far From the Hearth
|2023
|Fullness of Wind
|Brian Eno
|Discreet Music
|1975
|Plucking Every Feather
|Jonathan Ammons
|Far From the Hearth
|2023
|String Quartet No. 3
|Philip Glass
|Kronos Quartet Performs Philip Glass
|2005
|Hymn to the Sun / Akhnaten
|Philip Glass
|Akhnaten
|2021
|Out Past the Reef
|Jonathan Ammons
|Far From the Hearth
|2023
|Spotless Mind
|John Brion
|Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
|2004
|Starving Through Your Space Race
|Jonathan Ammons
|Far From the Hearth
|2023
|I am Coming for My Things
|Missy Mazzoli
|Victoire: Cathedral City
|2010
|Sketch 3
|Tim Hecker
|Dropped Pianos
|2011
|Olson
|The Boards of Canada
|Music Has the Rights to Children
|1998
|Circling Hawks
|Jonathan Ammons
|Any Way Your Turn
|2022