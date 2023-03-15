Far from the Hearth with Jonathan Ammons

Composer Jonathan Ammons released an exciting new collection this year and we have the pleasure of hearing him take us through both the tracks and the inspirations behind Far from the Hearth. Calling this one Headspace as that is exactly where this music lives. My advice to you – listen with headphones and listen carefully. It is worth it!

Jonathan Ammons is an essayist and journalist, bartender, musician, Southern native, and avid traveler. A contributor to Salon, Mashed, 100 Days in Appalachia, Mountain Xpress, WNC Magazine, Asheville-Citizen Times, Bold Life and Paste Magazine, he also helped open Asheville’s MG Road cocktail lounge, and has worked and staged at Chicago’s Aviary by Grant Achatz, as well as the Bazaar by Jose Andres in Los Angeles. He founded the Dirty Spoon in 2015 with Catherine Campbell, eventually turning it into a radio show. He serves as the show’s producer, co-host, showrunner, scriptwriter, DJ, and audio engineer, and writes some of the original music. Follow his exploits as he eats, drinks, and stumbles his way through his beloved Southern culture on twitter or instagram.

Track Artist Album Year Horizons Tusca Dust Journal 2016 Walking Home Jonathan Ammons Far From the Hearth 2023 Fullness of Wind Brian Eno Discreet Music 1975 Plucking Every Feather Jonathan Ammons Far From the Hearth 2023 String Quartet No. 3 Philip Glass Kronos Quartet Performs Philip Glass 2005 Hymn to the Sun / Akhnaten Philip Glass Akhnaten 2021 Out Past the Reef Jonathan Ammons Far From the Hearth 2023 Spotless Mind John Brion Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind 2004 Starving Through Your Space Race Jonathan Ammons Far From the Hearth 2023 I am Coming for My Things Missy Mazzoli Victoire: Cathedral City 2010 Sketch 3 Tim Hecker Dropped Pianos 2011 Olson The Boards of Canada Music Has the Rights to Children 1998 Circling Hawks Jonathan Ammons Any Way Your Turn 2022

