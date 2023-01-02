The New York Philharmonic This Week gives millions of listeners around the world the opportunity to hear select recent performances as well as programs curated from the Orchestra’s archives and commercial recordings. The series’ honors have included the Grand Jury Prize at the New York Festivals International Broadcast Competition and multiple top prizes for Best Director, Best Sound, and Best Regularly Scheduled Music Program from The New York Festivals, the AVA Digital Awards, and the Hermes Creative Awards.

NY Philharmonic on WFMT Radio Network