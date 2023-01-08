Taylor Watkins Dives Deep on The Lester The Nightfly Radio Show
The LTNF Interview | Part 1 & Part 2
This is the way to start a new chapter of life! A new pursuit. A new vocation. A new year!
We’re looking forward to an incredible year of music with you. Each week something different. This is an exhilarating tour of rock and roll past, peppered with new music from Taylor’s band, Watkins. Its warm and inviting. Just what you need to begin a new journey in 2023.
About Watkins
Click here to read an eye-opening article written by Talor as published in CanvasRebel Magazine.
“With a desire to open the mind of the modern music scene, Watkins brings flavors of Post-Grunge and Alternative Rock with a Psychedelic-Pop attitude. Watkins, has created a grassroots following in his travels across the country, known for his acoustic guitar picking and soul-packed vocal performance. His lyrics showcase the spiritual journey taken during the writing process, distilled through years of living on the road. From Teton Valley to the Blue Ridge Mountains, Watkins is bringing (what he calls) ‘Psychedelic Southern’ to the masses. Sophomore album Unbiased Eyes showcases these universal reflections in songs such as Sad Happy and Lovely Scares.”
Taylor Watkins Dives Deep (S2 | E108)
|Song
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|Lovely Scares
|Watkins
|Unbiased Eyes
|2021
|Headed Home
|Watkins
|Unbiased Eyes
|2021
|Imaginary Holes
|Watkins
|Unbiased Eyes
|2021
|My Own Space
|Steve Miller Band
|Book of Dreams
|1977
|Try and Love Again
|The Eagles
|Hotel California
|1976
|Long Day
|Matchbox 20
|Yourself or Someone Like You
|1996
|Umami Bomb*
|Haunted Shed
|Haunted Shed
|2021
|Narcolepsy
|Third Eye Blind
|Third Eye Blind
|1997
Taylor Watkins Dives Deep (S3 | E109)
|Narcolepsy
|Third Eye Blind
|Third Eye Blind
|1997
|Semi-Charmed Life
|Third Eye Blind
|Third Eye Blind
|1997
|Jumper
|Third Eye Blind
|Third Eye Blind
|1997
|Quick, Painless and Easy*
|IVY
|My Apartment Life
|1997
|Tune Out
|The Format
|Interventions & Lullabies
|2003
|Losing Keys
|Jack Johnson
|Sleep Through the Static
|2008
|Numbers
|G. Love & Special Sauce
|Philadelphonic
|1999
|Strange Vine
|Delta Spirit
|Ode to Sunshine
|2005
|Mather Knoll
|Pinegrove
|Everything So Far
|2015
|Dirty Back Road*
|B-52’s
|Planet Claire
|1995
|Jah Werx*
|Susto
|And I’m Fine Today
|2017
|Wasted Mind
|Susto
|And I’m Fine Today
|2017
|Sad Happy
|Watkins
|Unbiased Eyes
|2021
